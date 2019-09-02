Thomas Markle Begs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry For Photo Of Grandson

Thomas Markle took his daughter, Meghan Markle, and son-in-law, Prince Harry, to task in a new interview slamming the couple for being “hypocritical” with their private plane use and for not sending him a picture of his grandson.

“You can’t portray yourself as being charitable and bringing people together and then ghost your own father and your entire family,” the former Hollywood lighting director told The Daily Mail in an interview published over the weekend. “Their treatment of me has left a lot to be desired.”

“I’ve still never met my son-in-law,” Markle said during an interview held at his home in Rosarito, Mexico. “Why couldn’t Prince Harry have got on a plane and flown to see me to ask for her hand? He obviously has no problem getting on private jets.”

Members of the press and public recently criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for reportedly taking four private flights in 11 days. Many of Meghan and Harry’s celebrity friends, including Elton John, Ellen DeGeneres and Jameela Jamil, later came to the defense of the couple.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters Harry and Meghan attend the Boston Red Sox v. New York Yankees match in London on June 29.

Markle, who has reportedly not spoken with his daughter since the day after the royal wedding in May 2018, has never met Harry in person and also hasn’t met his grandson. Meghan and Thomas Markle became estranged after it was revealed he posed for paparazzi photos for money. He subsequently dropped out of his duties at the royal wedding and didn’t attend the event.

Despite their lack of contact ― and Kensington and Buckingham palaces never responding to any of Markle’s claims or comments ― he said he wants the royal couple to send him a photo of his grandson, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

“Isn’t that what any grandfather would want? I’d love to know if he’s got the famous Markle nose,” he said.

“I had hoped becoming a mother would mellow Meghan and she would reach out,” Markle added. “I’ve stayed quiet because Meghan was pregnant with Archie but I’m speaking out now because they and their PR people are continuing to ghost me out of her life.”

POOL New / Reuters This official christening photograph shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on July 6.

Although Markle claims he “stayed quiet” when Meghan was pregnant, he actually shared a private, emotional letter reportedly written by the duchess a few months before she gave birth to Archie. He also spoke out after the birth of his grandson and again gave an interview after he wasn’t invited to Archie’s christening. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, did attend.

CHRIS ALLERTON via Getty Images The family gathered for a group photo at Archie’s christening in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on July 6.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to take Archie with them on a trip to South Africa this fall.

Prince Harry released a statement about the trip on the Sussex Royal Instagram on Sunday.

“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me,” he wrote. “Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.”

