Actor Thomas Middleditch is currently best known as the star of the HBO comedy “Silicon Valley” — but he may soon become known as Hollywood’s most open swinger, thanks to a new interview with Playboy.com.

The actor shared that he and his wife, costume designer Mollie, became what he calls “part of the lifestyle” after they got married in 2015.

“Only after I got married was I like, ‘Mollie, I’m sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here,’” Middleditch said. “To her credit, instead of saying ‘Fuck you, I’m out,’ she was like, ‘Let’s figure this out.’”

The actor said the decision to have other sexual partners has paid dividends.

“To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage,” he said. “We have different speeds, and we argue over it constantly, but it’s better than feeling unheard and alone and that you have to scurry in the shadows.”

Middleditch said the key to making it work is coming up with rules both partners can stick with.

“We’re not off on our own; we’re together, a unit. It’s a perpetual state of management and communication, to the point where it’s like, ‘All right, we’ve got to stop. Chill.’

“I’m gas, and she’s brakes. This is actually the premise for a comedy series we’re writing together,” he said.