Providence Bishop Warns Catholics To Avoid Pride Events Because Of 'Harm To Children'

Rhode Island bishop Thomas Tobin admonished Catholics in an inflammatory tweet Saturday not to support or attend any upcoming LGBTQ Pride Month events in June, warning that “activities” of the “culture” are “especially harmful for children.”

A reminder that Catholics should not support or attend LGBTQ “Pride Month” events held in June. They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children. — Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) June 1, 2019

Joe Lazzerini, president of Rhode Island Pride, said in a statement to the Providence Journal that his organization “respectfully calls on Bishop Tobin to do some self-reflection, as the majority of Catholic Rhode Islanders in this state reject the idea that to be Catholic is to be complicit to intolerance, bigotry, and fear.” He pointed out that many Catholics are members of or strongly support the pride community.

Pride Month is particularly significant this year because it marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in Manhattan, which launched the gay — and soon LGBTQ — rights movement.

Tobin’s particularly harsh warning stunned many, especially given the Catholic Church’s history of child sexual abuse. The U.S. Catholic Church revealed Friday that allegations of child sex abuse by clerics more than doubled to 1,455 in its latest 12-month reporting period, and that spending on victim compensation and child protection efforts topped $300 million.

A scathing grand jury report last year said the Catholic Church covered up decades of sexual abuse of some 1,000 victims by more than 300 priests in Pennsylvania, where Tobin was formerly posted. He served for four years in the ’90s as auxiliary bishop of Pittsburgh, one of six Pennsylvania dioceses covered in the report.

Tobin acknowledged a year ago that he “became aware of incidents of sexual abuse” in Pittsburgh, but said that his responsibilities didn’t include “clergy misconduct,” he told the Providence Journal at the time. One Twitter follower responded to Tobin’s tweet that he would be “much more concerned for the safety of my children in the company of a Pennsylvania priest than with anyone attending LGBTQ Pride Month.”

There were several similar responses to Tobin’s tweet, many of them frustrated, along with comments from those who believe that love and tolerance are Catholic values.

The Catholic Church has a hell of a lot of nerve talking about what’s harmful to children, buddy — Louisa 🌈👭 (@LouisatheLast) June 1, 2019

Oh, I read his tweet as Catholics shouldn't attend pride because they (Catholics) are harmful to children, and I thought it seemed kind of... accurate. — Calgary girl (@Calgarygirl4) June 1, 2019

There’s not one ounce of authenticity of integrity here. Attacking families, attacking people fighting for their rights, attacking people celebrating their community, all the while molesting thousands of kids with self-righteous impunity . — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) June 1, 2019

Then You are certainly not a man of God. What happened to love thy neighbor. ? you are one of the reasons people leave the Catholic Church. and of course all the pedophile priests who abuse so many young boys. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) June 1, 2019

Honey, I know so many gay Catholics, they could fill 5th Avenue from the Village all the way up to Central Park. And that’s not even counting the PRIESTS.



Happy Pride Month, Bishop. Jesus loves everyone. — Susan Murphy (@susmurphy) June 1, 2019

There’s no doubt in my mind that Christ would repudiate the callous, power-hungry, bigoted hypocrites who claim to follow his teachings, but instead pervert them into an evil excuse to rationalize hate. #loveislove — Michael Okuda (@MikeOkuda) June 1, 2019

I will never forget that moment that year. It's burned into my mind the way 9/11 was the previous autumn. The men I was told were the moral arbitrators of what was right and wrong were intentionally putting kids like me in danger and at risk. And no one held them responsible. — Jane Conducts the Electric City (@sgtjanedoe) June 1, 2019

But tell me more how displays of love and promotions of tolerance and peace are wrong. — Jane Conducts the Electric City (@sgtjanedoe) June 1, 2019

I’d rather have my children go to a lgbtq march than allow them to be alone with a catholic priest. — Robbie Crossan 🏳️‍🌈 (@robbie_crossan) June 1, 2019

A reminder that Catholic bishops should preach love, not hate. The Catholic church should also first clean its own house of the “activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals” before it throws stones at people who are in love with each other. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 1, 2019

Especially where children are concerned. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 1, 2019

I think you meant to say that Catholic priests have promoted a culture and encouraged activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. One that is especially harmful to minors. Fixed that for you. #BeReal — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) June 1, 2019

So I guess condemning gay pride events IS your responsibility, huhhttps://t.co/Iwdhy9FWUT — NastyHat (@Popehat) June 1, 2019

I'll take Hypocrisy for $1000 please. #GlassHouses — Mike Wickett (@mikewickett) June 1, 2019

Please, please Bishop Tobin remove this tweet. This is not of God. You are not 'doing the right thing' or 'fighting the good fight' you are (amongst other things) making life very difficult for those of us who try to share the love of Jesus. — Matt Adcock (@madcockrunning) June 1, 2019