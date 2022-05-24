Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth Gets Butt Naked As He Shows Off God Bod In Steamy ‘Thor’ Trailer

A single "flick" from Russell Crowe as Zeus leads to an unforgettable moment.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

The new “Thor: Love And Thunder” trailer is here and it offers fans an eyeful of Chris Hemsworth’s god bod.

While last month’s teaser featured Thor’s ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wielding the mighty hammer Mjolnir, this one gives fans a look at Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher as well as Russell Crowe as Zeus.

A single flick from Zeus leads to one heavily blurred butt.

“You flicked too hard, dammit!” Thor cries as he stands in all his glory:

“Thor: Love And Thunder,” the fourth Thor-centered movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hits theaters on July 8.

