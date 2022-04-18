'Thor: Love And Thunder' Trailer Reveals First Look At Natalie Portman As The New Thor

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, aka Lady Thor, in the first trailer for "Thor: Love and Thunder." Marvel

Heavy is the hand that holds Mjolnir, so why not let Natalie Portman take it for a spin?

The first trailer for Marvel Studio’s upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” arrived on Monday, giving fans a long-awaited first glimpse at the actor’s transformation from human scientist Jane Foster into the Goddess of Thunder.

The next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, set to open in theaters on July 8, finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) “on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace,” according to the film’s official logline.

Indeed, a heavily muscled Portman isn’t the only one putting on the gains, as the trailer opens with Hemsworth’s character shedding pounds he put on in “Avengers: Endgame” and returning to his former godly glory.

He’s also linked up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Chris Pratt’s Star Lord, and by the looks of the trailer he’s become an unofficial member of the ragtag group of heroes.

“My super-hero-ing days are over,” Thor says in the clip to the sounds of Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

“But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods,” the description continues. “To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

At the end of the trailer, Portman — returning to Marvel for the first time since “Thor: The Dark World” — finally appears fully decked out in Thor’s signature garb, including a red cape, winged helmet and yes, that hammer.

The latest sequel, directed by Taika Waititi, who also returns to voice the rock-like creature Korg, is inspired by the comic book run “Mighty Thor,” in which Portman’s character becomes Lady Thor while also battling cancer.

Marvel Studios also released a first poster for the film, featuring Hemsworth holding up the Stormbreaker ax to the sky, which crackles with lightning.

Marvel Studios Marvel Studios