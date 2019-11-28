All Hail Thor, The Hunky Bulldog That Won The National Dog Show

Thor the bulldog is officially the best boy in America.

This fine, chunky specimen claimed Best in Show at this year’s National Dog Show, beating out more than 2,000 other good boys and girls from more than 193 breeds to claim the prestigious prize.

Thor, who at 2 years old weighs in at 60 pounds, was described by American Kennel Club-licensed judge and NBC co-host David Frei as a “beautiful hunk of a dog.” But Thor’s not all looks ― Frei also said he had a “great temperament.”

Mark Makela via Getty Images A bulldog named Thor wins Best in Show.

Mark Makela via Getty Images Eduardo Paris, a native of Peru, poses for a group photo as Thor wins the Best in Show on Thursday at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

Thor’s handler, Peruvian Eduardo Paris, described the bulldog as a “sweet dog and very athletic.”

“You should see how high he can jump,” Paris said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “He loves to play with his kennel mate Chihuahuas, and he has beautiful construction. I think that’s why he won.” Here’s an overjoyed Paris giving Thor a hug when he won:

Thor beat six other finalists who had each won the best of their group. Thor had won the non-sporting group and competed against a Havanese, a golden retriever, a pharaoh hound, a Siberian husky, a soft-coated wheaten terrier and an Old English sheepdog. The Havanese, which was the runner-up, is currently ranked as the No. 1 show dog in the world.

Mark Makela via Getty Images Best in Group dogs, including a soft-coated wheaten terrier, an Old English sheepdog, a pharaoh hound and a golden retriever, wait backstage before competing for the Best in Show award, which went to a bulldog.

The show, now in its 18th year and viewed by more than 20 million people, airs after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade each year. It aims to showcase purebreds and educate viewers about each breed’s history and temperament. The event was hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, partnered with NBC.

Thor has already garnered a following of adoring fans after capturing the hearts of viewers across America.

100% would boop this winner of the Non-Sporting Group #NationalDogShow pic.twitter.com/weA3IdOzQo — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) November 28, 2019

Justice has been served! All is right in the world. Thor is the champ! #NationalDogShow #GoDawgs https://t.co/Km3scvZlNp — Butler Blue III (@ButlerBlue3) November 28, 2019

Not gonna lie. I'm still running around naked, eating cheese to celebrate Thor's win. We bulldogs usually get screwed in these competitions. I was ready to bust out some new protest chants, but I'll save 'em for next year. #NationalDogShow https://t.co/eASeUTmceN — Chloe the Bulldog (@BulldogChloe) November 28, 2019

Although it is possible that some fans may have been a little disappointed due to certain vested interests...

And, of course, it is important to acknowledge some of Thor’s worthy competitors.

IIIIII WANT TO SWING FROM THE CHANDALIEEEEER. #NationalDogShow pic.twitter.com/fkmi4LyjxV — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) November 28, 2019

Tyler was inexpicably shut out in the Terrier category. Justice for Tyler #NationalDogShow pic.twitter.com/yg3gpx8qYh — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) November 28, 2019