All Hail Thor, The Hunky Bulldog That Won The National Dog Show

Thor the bulldog is officially the best boy in America.
This fine, chunky specimen claimed Best in Show at this year’s National Dog Show, beating out more than 2,000 other good boys and girls from more than 193 breeds to claim the prestigious prize.
Thor, who at 2 years old weighs in at 60 pounds, was described by American Kennel Club-licensed judge and NBC co-host David Frei as a “beautiful hunk of a dog.” But Thor’s not all looks ― Frei also said he had a “great temperament.”
Thor’s handler, Peruvian Eduardo Paris, described the bulldog as a “sweet dog and very athletic.”
“You should see how high he can jump,” Paris said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “He loves to play with his kennel mate Chihuahuas, and he has beautiful construction. I think that’s why he won.”
Here’s an overjoyed Paris giving Thor a hug when he won:
Thor beat six other finalists who had each won the best of their group. Thor had won the non-sporting group and competed against a Havanese, a golden retriever, a pharaoh hound, a Siberian husky, a soft-coated wheaten terrier and an Old English sheepdog. The Havanese, which was the runner-up, is currently ranked as the No. 1 show dog in the world.
The show, now in its 18th year and viewed by more than 20 million people, airs after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade each year. It aims to showcase purebreds and educate viewers about each breed’s history and temperament. The event was hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, partnered with NBC.
Thor has already garnered a following of adoring fans after capturing the hearts of viewers across America.
Although it is possible that some fans may have been a little disappointed due to certain vested interests...
And, of course, it is important to acknowledge some of Thor’s worthy competitors.