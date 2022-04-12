21 Thoughtful, Funny Questions You Should Ask Your Kids

See what they had to say below.

1. “What do you think Mommy and Daddy will do once you are grown up and have moved out?”

“My 8-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter are kind, intelligent and thoughtful beings, but their perspectives on life are amusingly different. My daughter is inquisitive, analytical and lives in a fact-based world. My son is easygoing, rolls with the punches and is a straight-up clown.

For instance, one day I asked, ‘What do you think Mommy and Daddy will do once you are grown up and have moved out?’ My 10-year-old said, ‘Cry but also be happy because we lived together for a very long time and now you finally have free time.’ My son said, ‘I don’t know, maybe watch movies together, eat, drink, just sit around a lot. Go to Cracker Barrel. Can we have Cracker Barrel for dinner? I just really love Cracker Barrel.’” ― Danielle Gillihan, a mom of two and @StruggleDisplay on Twitter

2. “What would dogs say if they could speak?”

“Me to my 6-year-old: ’What do you think dogs would say to you if they could talk?’

My 6-year-old: ‘Give me bacon. It’s not bad for me, it helps me grow muscles. Bacon is like vitamins for dogs.’

...I’m wondering if this stems from my husband constantly saying he couldn’t live without bacon.” ― Holly Ballantine, a mom of three and comedian

3. “What do you want to do when you grow up?”

“My oldest turned 12 today. He’s been taking drum lessons since the age of 8. I’ve been told since then that he’s incredibly advanced for his age. He’s played in a bunch of different shows and even performed at World Cafe in Philly. A week after one of his performances, I asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up. I assumed the answer was ‘professional drummer.’

I was shocked when he told me he wants to be a marine biologist. Because I’m a parent and want to live my fantasies through him, I said, ‘Yeah, that’s awesome, but maybe you should try drums first. Being in a band and touring the world isn’t always possible but sharks and sea life will always be there when you’re done.’ He looked at me and said, ‘But do we really know they’ll always be there?’ Well. Played.” ― Chris Illuminati, a dad of two and @messagewithabottle on Instagram