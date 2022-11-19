34 Thoughtful Gifts To Give Friends Who Can Use A Pick-Me-Up

Popular items from this list include:
- A set of six flower-shaped hair claws that’ll help keep their hair out of their face so they can get the sun they need in order to blossom.
- A ceramic knitted sweater mug if they love two things more than everything else: being cozy and hot cocoa.
- An elegant moon cycle garland for a heavenly touch they can hang above their bed.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A set of six flower-shaped hair claws
Available in eight color combinations and in larger and smaller packs.
Promising review:
"These clips are amazing!! They hold up my long hair perfectly; I don't need to readjust the clip in my hair for basically the entire day, which I thought I would need to do since the clip is a bit smaller than my other claw clips
. The clips are adorable though and I love how they came in this muted color palette!" — sarah | thewordygal
Creative With Clay / Etsy
A ceramic knitted sweater mug
Based in Washington, Creative With Clay
is a small Etsy shop owned by Charan Sachar, who crafts unique and colorful pieces inspired by their Indian culture and art. Available in five colors.Promising review:
"This mug is stitched to perfection! LOVE, LOVE, LOVE! It is my favorite mug forever now. And I will be saving up for more in the future from this shop!" — Kimberly Kwon
An elegant moon cycle garland
Available in two sizes and three colors.
Promising review:
"I was pretty nervous ordering this because there weren't a ton of reviews on the gold moon phase. When this arrived I thought I would have to assemble it but it was already put together and nicely packaged so the chains didn't tangle!
The quality is so much better than I expected and you can see in my pictures the moons are pretty thick/heavy. They gave me gold matching screws to hang it but I just used a thumbtack
instead. Love this!" — Holly Grote
A faux-leather coffin-shaped wallet
Promising review:
"This wallet is adorable! I have plenty of room for my cards and I don’t have to fold up my cash like I did with my last wallet. The design on the front and inside is sick! I like the handle it comes with as well since I’m not someone who carries a purse around. Can’t wait to carry this to all the spooky events this year!" — Karen
A 1-pound bag of cereal marshmallows
Promising reviews:
"Bought as kind of a gag gift for my grown son but he LOVED it!! They were fresh and very tasty, or so I heard. Unfortunately he wouldn't share them with anyone!" — call me Gracie
"Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." — Amazon customer
A Star Wars light saber chopsticks set
The chopsticks come with new batteries, but if the batteries go out, you can replace them with 3 x LR41 camera batteries
.Promising reviews:
"I love these things! I took them to our local sushi spot and the whole restaurant (even the chefs and staff) lost their minds and immediately ordered their own!" — Curt_32
"I cannot stress enough how awesome these lightsaber chopsticks are!! I got them as a silly gift for my fiancé who loves Star Wars
and, to our surprise, you can actually eat quite easily with them! They don’t have any grips on the end so they aren’t great for smaller things (like rice) but everything else was a breeze. 11/10 recommend!!" — Catherine
A plush, double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set
Available in sizes twin–king and 29 colors.
Promising review:
"If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together.
I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!!
" —Sk
A set of can-shaped drinking glasses
This set includes four 16-ounce can-shaped glasses, four glass straws, and two cleaning brushes.Promising review:
"I use these every morning for my lemon water and iced coffee drinks. The straw and glass are both sturdy and easy to clean. I use the top rack of the dishwasher." — Nicole
A cozy Carhartt beanie
Available in 34 colors.
Promising reviews:
"Bought this as a gift for husband and he loves it. It is very comfy and warm. Worked out well for the winter months. It was worth the money, and I have already bought a couple of others in different colors." — KAGS
"I bought this in charcoal and lost it on a trip, so I bought the exact color again because I missed it so much. Now, I'm back to buy it in more colors.
It is thick (because it's a watch cap), but I wear it year-round
in Dallas or Chicago. It's my favorite hat. The fit is snug
to the point that I can sling my head back without it falling off, and it fits over my afro or straight hair the same and doesn't lose its stretch after washing
." — CE.
An AeroGarden herb garden
Available in three sizes and five colors.
Promising review:
"I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. In the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pix of the new growth." — Mary A. Walls
A rechargeable electric wine bottle opener
Several reviewers who experience arthritis and other pain issues with their hands revealed that this thing comes in extra handy! Available with free Amazon tech support.Promising review:
"This bottle opener is so convenient. It looks great, works awesome, and has a long battery life. Not much else to say. We love this bottle opener. We can also leave it off the charger for a while with no problem using it days later." — Kindle customer
A sensor-activated, color-changing mushroom nightlight
Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
A pack of six squishy Crayola fidget balls
And when the balls lose their stickiness, just clean them up with soap and water for them to feel like new again!Promising review:
"Bought as a gift for teen who loves to fidget with objects and has anxiety. She was excited and immediately began playing with them. We all did! Great fun for any kid or adult. They feel great and sticks to everything without marking. Be sure to slowly peel them off. Leaves no residue or sticky/oily feel on hands or surfaces." — jean
A tarot card holder
Promising review:
"I like to keep my daily tarot cards out for the day so I may reflect on the meaning. This gives me an easy way to display them. Bonus: It looks badass on my altar." — Hermesch
A concrete tabletop firepit
Promising reviews:
"It's easy to set up and use for indoor marshmallow roasting!" — Elisa
"This looks very high end and it’s so easy to use. I don’t think I’ll go back to propane fire pits because this has no odor and feels safer." — Mikey
A luxurious satin kimono robe
KIM+ONO
is an Asian-owned small business run by two sisters who started out in San Francisco's Chinatown. They pair contemporary aesthetics with more traditional shapes and materials to create timeless pieces. Available in one size, plus size
, and 21 patterns.
Reviewers who typically wear up to a size L/XL found this to fit well.Promising review:
"I'm 5'2" and this robe comes all the way down to the top of my feet and clears the ground by 1–2 cm. The cut is perfect, it is flowy, comfortable, and the design is beautiful. And it has pockets! This is a very cost-effective alternative to a 100% silk robe." — Amy
A too-cute ceramic pearl lamp
The battery-powered pearl light can be removed from the ceramic shell base and carried around, making this a great choice for children who like having a night-light nearby. Available in two colors.Promising review:
"This is a pretty and unique light but be aware, the battery only lasts about 48 hours so I removed one star. It is quirky and unique mood lighting
." — T3268
A Lego bouquet of flowers building kit
Promising review:
"These are so gorgeous that people only notice they're Lego when I point it out to them, and they are all universally stunned. This was a very fun build, too. Highly recommend." — Nerdy Reader
A set of colored fine tip pens
Promising reviews:
"Perfect Christmas gift for my daughter who just started bullet journaling. She loves how it feels in her hands; it glides nicely over different types of paper." — Dorothy
"I love these pens! I have so many different brand pens in so many different colors, but definitely found these to be amazingly versatile. I have used them for my bullet journal and everyday use. They write smooth no matter what type of paper it is. Highly recommend." — R. Duran Villaron
A quaint and quirky strawberry vase
Promising review:
"This is literally the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. It’s little but adds the perfect pop of color and cuteness into any corner." — Jessica B
A TikTok-famous 1,000-piece puzzle
Promising review:
"I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version.
Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" — Nlbrimberry
A hanging macrame mirror
Promising review:
“This mirror is GORGEOUS!! I bought this with little expectations, but it is simply amazing! The mirror is securely placed in the macrame and hangs flat. I want more but don't need them!” — M. S. B.
A big rechargeable bubble blower
Available in three colors.
Promising reviews:
"It worked just like you see on TikTok or Facebook. Hundreds of shiny bubbles." — Samantha
"I love this so much. I just wish the solution lasted longer because you have to dip it in the bubble mix constantly. It makes great bubbles and even as adults, my friends and I love it." — Annie
A reversible sequin Nicolas Cage pillowcase
All they need is a pillow insert
! Available in four colors.Promising review:
"This pillowcase is a 'national treasure.' If you have this beauty in your 'arsenal' you will be envy of all your friends but don't let this get 'stolen' or you will feel 'left behind' 'knowing' you have 'a score to settle' and a drive to 'kick ass.' 'It could happen to you.' I am 'moonstruck' by 'the unbearable weight of massive talent.'" — Kate Holton
A fun and cozy tortilla blanket
Available in four sizes and seven styles, including waffles and pizza.
Promising review:
"I love everything about this blanket. It looks amazing. I love that it's double-sided so you always get the nice cooked tortilla look no matter how you use it.
My cat LOVES it and has claimed it as his own. I don't have the heart to move him. I might need to buy another one for my own use." — DeathINSight
A pair of fuzzy knit slippers with memory foam insoles
Available in women's sizes 5–12 and in seven colors.
Promising reviews:
"I have been in my slippers since I received them. To the point where my husband has asked if I’ll ever where a real pair of shoes. It’s been a cold winter and these super cute babies have kept my feet warm." — Blanca
"I'm a lazy, on-the-go college student, so I needed shoes that I could slip on in a hurry and be comfortable in. This shoe is perfect! They're soft and lightweight. Feels like I'm walking on clouds." — Myki118
A soy wax hot cider candle
Sweet Water Decor
is a woman-owned small biz based in Pittsburgh making cozy candles, mugs, and home decor.Promising review:
"These are the candles that I've been looking for for the longest time. They are amazing! Fragrances are wonderful, they fill the rooms, are long-lasting from the first burn to the last. Couldn't be happier with my purchases! Will definitely be a return customer!" — Cheryl Thomas
A realistic shrimp-shaped neck pillow
Promising review:
“This pillow changed my life. Birthday for someone you're in love with? Wanna show your teacher you appreciate them? Does your hairdresser give you solid looks for solid prices and you need a Christmas gift for them? Does your neck need support when you're playing scary video games in the dark at 2 a.m. when you should be studying for finals? This shrimp neck pillow was the answer to all those questions. It's so comfortable. It's so fashionable. It's so iconic. No one will ever disrespect you with this on your neck. If you have doubts, take my word for it. This pillow is where it's at.” — McHOOT
A set of organic bath bombs
Available in two other styles.
Promising reviews:
"This turned out to be a huge hit. I sent as a gift and she loved every minute of these bath bombs." — Ski-Daddy!!
“These bath bombs are amazing. The scent is so relaxing and your skin will hang on to the amazing scent until your next bath. I’m very sensitive to artificial scents, have worked as a massage therapist doing aromatherapy, and am extremely picky about what I allow in the tub with my Epsom salt baths. According to my buying history, I’ve purchased this set eight times so far this year. Trust me you’ll love it.” — M. Jafari
An adult coloring book
Pair this with a box of coloring pencils
for the perfect gift!Promising review:
"I love coloring and I love cocktails, so this coloring book couldn't be more perfect! It's adorable and fun! I usually like to drink and color on my Friday nights, so this book makes it even more fun!" — Ashley Moree
Anxiety relief dough
Slime Fantasies
is a woman-owned slime shop specializing in, you guessed it, SLIME! Get your hands on several cute containers of scented and doughy slime. Available in two sizes.Promising review:
"I struggle with severe social and generalized anxiety, and this slime is wonderful! Not only does it keep me focused and helps me distress, but it also smells wonderful! The smell really does make me feel calm and relaxed, and the texture is not your usual sticky slime; it is very calming. I will definitely be back to purchase more in the future." — Yliannette Ortiz
A soft weighted blanket
Available in seven weights.
Promising review:
"This blanket is so nice!!! I tend to get cold easily at night and everyone else likes to keep the house cool, so I needed a big heavy blanky to crawl under when I’m freezing. I really didn’t expect the material to be this soft. The weight is really evenly distributed, like it’s sewn into place and will not bunch up over time.
I like that the case it came in is reusable for storage too during the hottest parts of summer when it will go under the bed." — Chel