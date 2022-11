34 Thoughtful Gifts To Give Friends Who Can Use A Pick-Me-Up

A Star Wars light saber chopsticks set

The chopsticks come with new batteries, but if the batteries go out, you can replace them with 3 x LR41 camera batteries "I love these things! I took them to our local sushi spot and the whole restaurant (even the chefs and staff) lost their minds and immediately ordered their own!" — Curt_32 "I cannot stress enough how awesome these lightsaber chopsticks are!! I got them as a silly gift for my fiancé who loves Star Wars and, to our surprise, you can actually eat quite easily with them! They don’t have any grips on the end so they aren’t great for smaller things (like rice) but everything else was a breeze. 11/10 recommend!!" — Catherine