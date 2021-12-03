Thoughtful Holiday Gifts For Moms That Are Under $50

Show the mother figure in your life just how much you appreciate her with a meaningful present that won't break the bank.

From left to right: Anthropologie <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=gifts-moms-gift-guide-lourdes-uribe-120321-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fsusannah-garrod-tis-the-season-tea-for-two-set%3Fcolor%3D033%26recommendation%3Dpdp-oos-sfrectray-pdpoossimilaritems%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DTeapot%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tea set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61a7c35be4b07fe20121d809" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=gifts-moms-gift-guide-lourdes-uribe-120321-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fsusannah-garrod-tis-the-season-tea-for-two-set%3Fcolor%3D033%26recommendation%3Dpdp-oos-sfrectray-pdpoossimilaritems%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DTeapot%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">tea set</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Herschel-Supply-Co-Seventeen-Waist/dp/B078J6VVCZ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=61a7c35be4b07fe20121d809,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Herschel waist bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61a7c35be4b07fe20121d809" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Herschel-Supply-Co-Seventeen-Waist/dp/B078J6VVCZ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=61a7c35be4b07fe20121d809,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Herschel waist bag</a> from Amazon, Brooklinen <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=gifts-moms-gift-guide-lourdes-uribe-120321-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fslippers%3Fvariant%3D39563087446106" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="slippers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61a7c35be4b07fe20121d809" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=gifts-moms-gift-guide-lourdes-uribe-120321-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fslippers%3Fvariant%3D39563087446106" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">slippers</a>.
Anthropologie, Amazon, Brooklinen
From left to right: Anthropologie tea set, Herschel waist bag from Amazon, Brooklinen slippers.

What better way is there to show the mother figure in your life that you’re grateful for her love and care than with a thoughtful holiday gift?

The perception we had of our parents as children differs from the one we form as adults, and they’re often at odds, which can make shopping a challenge. As a result, we often end up getting impersonal, generic gifts. And although there’s nothing wrong with practical presents, it feels especially comforting and special to receive something more meaningful.

Take the time to research your mom’s interests, her personal style and what she’s been coveting. It’ll be worth it to surprise her with an absolutely fabulous gift. We’ve taken some classic mom gifts like scarves, gloves and slippers and found elevated, high-quality versions — all under $50.

1
A smart speaker
Amazon
Introduce her to the world of Alexa with Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot.

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
2
A warm cashmere scarf
Uniqlo
You can't beat the price of this luxurious, warm cashmere scarf from Uniqlo. It has a wider design for maximum coziness that will last for years to come.

Get it from Uniqlo for $49.90.
3
A glamorous baking accessory
Food52
Update your mom's measuring cups and spoons with these functional gold options from Food52. They have both American and metric system markings and flat bases that keep them steady. Form meets function!

Get it from Food52 for $22-$34.
4
A fancy new corkscrew
Williams Sonoma
Up her wine game with this stainless-steel and copper corkscrew from Williams Sonoma.

Get it from Williams Sonoma for $49.95.
5
A cozy pair of elegant slippers
Brooklinen
We love Brooklinen's slippers because they can be worn as a slide or with the heel up. Made of faux shearling and plaid flannel, they're rustic and homey while still being streamlined, elegant and timeless. It's the slipper of every mom's dreams.

Get it from Brooklinen for $33.15.
6
A family birthstone necklace
Etsy
Personalized jewelry adds an extra layer of thoughtfulness, don't you think? A family birthstone necklace from Etsy is a touching way for her to carry her loved ones with her throughout the day.

Get it from Silveristic at Etsy for $25.90 and up.
7
A reusable water bottle
Food52
How beautiful are these water bottles from Soma? They're made with shatterproof glass and silicone with a bamboo lid. The lovely minimalist aesthetic makes it the perfect companion for a walk, commute or just running errands.

Get it from Food52 for $38.
8
A universal jar opener
Amazon
Do her a solid with this jar opener from Oxo. The base pad keeps the jar in place while stainless-steel teeth grip jar to pry open even the toughest of jars.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
9
A beauty mini-fridge
Amazon
Help Mom keep her skin care fresh with her very own beauty mini-fridge from Cooluli. It's as adorable as it is portable, easy to charge and functional.

Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
10
A dreamy face mask
Sephora
The best way to get your beauty rest is with an overnight mask, like this hydrating option from Youth to the People. She can wake up with bright, plump and healthy skin thanks to vitamin C, super berries, squalane and hyaluronic acid.

Get it from Sephora for $48.
11
A sweet jewelry catch-all
Catbird
Everyone needs a special tray for their baubles, and this sweet pink one from Catbird is as charming as can be. It features a splash of stars and a moon, making it a lovely gift or even a stocking stuffer.

Get it from Catbird for $12.
12
A cozy bathrobe
CB2
There's nothing like lounging in an organic cotton waffle-weave bathrobe to feel like you're spending the day at the spa. A soft bathrobe from CB2 is a perfect way to indulge in some much-needed daily self-care.

Get it from CB2 from $49.95.
13
A bright waist bag
Amazon
Upgrade her '90s fanny pack with this bold, updated shape from Herschel. It's perfect for stowing her wallet, phone, and other bits and bobs while going about her day.

Get it from Amazon for $45.
14
A calendar to usher in the new year
Rifle Paper Co.
Help Mom stay organized and creative with Rifle Paper Co.'s 2022 inspirational quotes calendar. Each month features a quote and illustrations with the brand's signature floral style.

Get it from Rifle Paper Co. for $26.
15
A pair of soft, warm gloves
Naadam
These aren't your typical gloves. Naadam has put a spin on luxurious cashmere gloves with touchscreen-friendly fingertips and ribbed detailing at the wrists. They're practical for daily wear but elegant enough for special occasions.

Get it from Naadam for $45.
16
A lipstick and liner that looks good on everyone
Sephora
Help her get her glam on with this lip set from Sephora that features Charlotte Tilbury's bestselling and iconic Pillow Talk liner and lipstick. It comes in three shades, so you can pick the one you think will look best on her skin tone. It's a rose-pink-nude dream that looks like her lips, but better.

Get it from Sephora for $25.
17
A tea set for two
Anthropologie
Perfect for the tea-loving mom, this is a charming holiday set that includes a teapot and two sweet mugs.

Get it from Anthropologie for $40.60.
18
A luxurious candle
Catbird
Treat your mama to Catbird's first candle collaboration. It has lovely notes of clover, must and seafoam and comes with a limited-edition postcard of Cassie's Mozambique painting. Two gifts for the price of one!

Get it from Catbird for $38.
