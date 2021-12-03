Anthropologie, Amazon, Brooklinen From left to right: Anthropologie tea set, Herschel waist bag from Amazon, Brooklinen slippers.

What better way is there to show the mother figure in your life that you’re grateful for her love and care than with a thoughtful holiday gift?

The perception we had of our parents as children differs from the one we form as adults, and they’re often at odds, which can make shopping a challenge. As a result, we often end up getting impersonal, generic gifts. And although there’s nothing wrong with practical presents, it feels especially comforting and special to receive something more meaningful.

Take the time to research your mom’s interests, her personal style and what she’s been coveting. It’ll be worth it to surprise her with an absolutely fabulous gift. We’ve taken some classic mom gifts like scarves, gloves and slippers and found elevated, high-quality versions — all under $50.