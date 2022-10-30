25 Thoughtful Gifts For The Center Of Your Universe (Your Pet)

EcoKind's Himalayan yak cheese chews

My dog has a sensitive stomach and can't have bully sticks or rawhide, so I'm always looking for new chews that will last more than half an hour. Yak cheese sticks are great because they last a long time (around 6–8 hours) and actually smell pretty good. Usually you can get one bone for $15ish, so I was delighted to find a whole bag of bones for $25. My dog isn't quite as wild for these particular chews, but he does eat them and they keep him busy for hours. My favorite part: When there's just a nub left, you can put it in the microwave for 90 seconds and it swells into a biscuit-like crunchy treat. No choking hazard or waste like with bully sticks!