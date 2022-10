25 Thoughtful Gifts For The Center Of Your Universe (Your Pet)

An automatic water fountain

It also comes with three replacement filters and a mat."My cat likes to drink out of the toilet. I bought her a $60 stainless steel teardrop fountain which she never used (not to mention how loud it is). I tried closing the toilet to force her to drink out of it, but then she resorted to meowing next to the sink. So I asked my sister, who is a vet, what I should do. She suggested a flower fountain since cats are more inclined to drink out of them. This thing is amazing. It is DEAD silent with the flower cap on, and without it it has a nice waterfall sound. My cat, even with the toilet bowl open, consistently chooses to drink from this. It’s been a lifesaver. I honestly do not have a single bad thing to say about this." — Minno Durkin