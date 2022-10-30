25 Thoughtful Gifts For The Center Of Your Universe (Your Pet)

Popular items from this list
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A teeny-tiny cowboy hat for your littlest pardner
Elegantpet is a Los Angeles-based business that sells over-the-top pet outfits and accessories.
A wall suction that you can fill with peanut butter
Freeze before use so it takes Fido longer to lick up all the peanuty goodness. And get the cool hand-washer shown in the picture here
!Promising review:
"Tried this with our Lab puppy when I needed to sweep and vacuum the floors. This kept her busy for a while so I could clean in peace! I filled it with peanut butter and placed it on the refrigerator door. She loves it! Also used this when we had company to keep her busy so she wouldn't be such a pest." — Amazon customer
A teeny-tiny ball pit
Promising review:
"This is perfect for my ferret, Loki. I couldn't find engaging ferret toys at the big box stores, but at Chewy, there is a huge selection at a great price. I can't wait to see my boy bouncing through the balls!" — LokisKeeper
A burrow dog bed so your pet can reach new heights of snuggliness
Promising review:
"When I put this down, he cozied right up and it hugged him perfectly. Perfect for him as he likes to move around, and spread in all different directions. Shipped fast and great quality." — Andie
A box of dog-friendly macarons
Promising review:
"I'm not a dog parent myself but my friend’s dog LOVED these macarons and my friend is obsessed with the packaging as well. Her dog needed a few minutes to eat the macaron but focused on it until she finished it, and then asked for more!! Highly recommend as the best dog treat gift that is out there. It's going to be my go-to gift for Christmas to all my friends with doggies!" — Amazon customer
Finding Nemo squeaky toys
Your dog will have a fun time pulling these fish out of the anemone, but if that gets old (or if they remember fish are friends, not food), you can sneak in some treats to entice them.
A haunted house hide-and-seek toy
Small animals like it too! Check out this review: Promising review:
"This little Halloween house is not only cute, but the perfect size to fit one adult pet rat. My guys love it. It's also durable and bounces back great from a tumble in the washing machine. Highly recommended for small rodents." — Arkanthis
An automatic water fountain
It also comes with three replacement filters and a mat. Promising review:
"My cat likes to drink out of the toilet. I bought her a $60 stainless steel teardrop fountain which she never used (not to mention how loud it is). I tried closing the toilet to force her to drink out of it, but then she resorted to meowing next to the sink. So I asked my sister, who is a vet, what I should do. She suggested a flower fountain since cats are more inclined to drink out of them. This thing is amazing. It is DEAD silent with the flower cap on, and without it it has a nice waterfall sound. My cat, even with the toilet bowl open, consistently chooses to drink from this. It’s been a lifesaver. I honestly do not have a single bad thing to say about this." — Minno Durkin
A cute Flingles squeaky toy
My dog is truly obsessed with this toy. I fill the bottom of it with treats and then shove the chip part back into the "can." Digging the treats out is a fun challenge, but I find that he plays with it loooong after all the treats have been retrieved. The crinkling just really excites him, I guess!
A Scooby-Doo tag for a super easy Halloween costume
ComfyCamper
is a small business that sells simple costumes.
An organic cat grass-growing kit
Promising review:
"I love this purchase! Not only is the mug adorable, but the grass is simple to grow and maintain, and my cat loves it! My cat has had significantly less hairball issues since we started growing the grass for him, and it has helped curb his unwavering appetite throughout the day. The refill kits are affordable, and I have just ordered my second set of refills. I would definitely recommend this purchase for any cat lover!" — Cel
A bucket wheel designed to be almost entirely silent
I used to live with a mouse and the constant squeaking of the wheel drove me up a wall! Wish I had known about these at the time.
A sleeping bag so your dog can come camping and stay warm overnight
Promising review:
"I’m so happy with this purchase! I used to bring a dog bed for Skydog when camping but it got to be a pain in the tookus being heavy and difficult to clean after camping. This sleeping bag is perfect for camping with your pooch! It's lightweight, easy to clean, and super portable!" — Steph
A Cat Dancer toy you can waggle in front of your feline
Promising review:
"I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him go crazy. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" — Kwoo
A bearded dragon harness with wings
Promising review:
"It took some finesse to get it on him at first since he kept pulling his legs out but once I got it on, it worked like a charm. This was a first for my beardie so it took him some getting used to before he moved on his own. It’s pretty cute too." — Chrisp
A wall-mounted play place with bridges and a ladder for your little explorer
Promising review:
"I was pleasantly surprised when I saw how well built this was! I initially had to use treats to get my cats to go up in it, now it's my oldest feline's favorite perch! He's 14 pounds and it holds him well! The brackets are spaced just right to fit into studs. It took two of us due to its size, but it only took us about five minutes total to install! My feline babies and I are very happy with this purchase!" — Kristi G.
A puzzle feeding game to keep your clever pup occupied
Promising review:
"This is awesome! My border collie’s level of intelligence is a part-time job for me. He requires lots of engagement and he figures out everything fast. This puzzle took him a good hour and a half to figure out the first time and every time after that, he sits with this for about an hour. He’s really calm (which he’s normally not) and concentrated on it, methodically moving pieces. I ordered a second, different puzzle a day after we received this first one. It’s easy to clean because the sliding tiles just pop right off but I’ve just been using his regular kibble in it so it hasn’t hardly gotten dirty at all." — Courtney Oldham
The TikTok-famous fish toy that will flop like a real fish
It also comes with catnip if you have any cats!Promising review: "
Oh, Mylanta! This fish has gotten SO much mileage at my house. When charging, I stuffed it with a squeaky toy or ball. So far, eight fellow dog owners have bought this and it’s a hit at their home as well." — Ray
A pack of all-natural matabi chew sticks
Meowy Janes
is a New Jersey–based small business that specializes in catnip alternatives. They work with sustainable, family-owned farms to source their natural products.Promising review
: "I have two cats, one special needs almost blind kitty, and one very lovey-dovey, very vocal kitty. The special-needs kitty has not warmed up to these yet, but she usually needs extra time with new things. But my talkative kitty just loves them! I scraped off some bark as instructed, and she gnawed, tossed, chased, and altogether enjoyed them." — Grace Cook
An interactive feather and mouse game
It takes four C batteries, which don't come included so make sure you buy those, too! (I got these Amazon Basics ones
and they've worked well.)Promising review
: "I have a cat who is quite particular about the toys he plays with. Barely anything grabs his attention. I saw a commercial for this and then found it on Amazon. All I can say is, finally! I've finally found something that my cat is interested in! At first he was curious and watched it before deciding to pounce on it. I've noticed other reviewers stating the item they received is too fast. I didn't have that issue at all and the speed was actually perfect. My cat loves the feather attachment. I can't wait to try out the mouse attachment next." — Anthony
A faux-snakeskin shirt
Promising review:
"If you have a Sphynx, you know you’re playing roulette when you buy a sweater on whether or not they hate it, OR if the fabric will last more than one wear! 🙄 These sweaters are GREAT! ❤️ Seams are still intact after several washes, no stains have stuck to them, cats keep them ON instead of fighting them off (like they’ve done with loads of sweaters I’ve bought them), AND the fabric doesn’t catch and tear when the 3 of my kitties play fight! 😻" — Tiffany
A Bluetooth smart bone toy that works like a remote control toy
Promising review:
"My dog love this! I bring this out and he is instantly in love with this toy. No fear, just pure play! He likes to play around in the automatic mode. The toy in the last couple of days has proven to be one of the best things I have brought for my puppy. He plays for half-hour and then happily sleeps with it. He has forgotten about all other toys." — Simant
A rinse-less shampoo for a quick and easy way to refresh your somewhat stinky pet
Promising review:
"I use this on my dog when she comes home from doggie daycare. I spray it even over her coat, rub it in and when it’s dry, give her a light brushing. She’s a pit so she has short hair. Leaves her coat so soft and smelling fresh!" — Amanda K.
A cute kitty litter enclosure that doubles as furniture
Promising review
: “I don't know if this is my favorite purchase of the year, but it's pretty high up there. We left the doors open the first day or two to make sure the cat could see the litter box hadn't disappeared, but she figured it out super quickly. And now after a month or two, the cat freaking loves it. She literally just hangs out in the little cubby opening occasionally scratching the scratch pad.” — J. Clark
EcoKind's Himalayan yak cheese chews
My dog has a sensitive stomach and can't have bully sticks or rawhide, so I'm always looking for new chews that will last more than half an hour. Yak cheese sticks are great because they last a long time (around 6–8 hours) and actually smell pretty good. Usually you can get one bone for $15ish, so I was delighted to find a whole bag of bones for $25. My dog isn't quite as wild for these particular chews, but he does eat them and they keep him busy for hours. My favorite part: When there's just a nub left, you can put it in the microwave for 90 seconds and it swells into a biscuit-like crunchy treat. No choking hazard or waste like with bully sticks!