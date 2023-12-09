Amazon

Kasa smart Wi-Fi mini plugs

These handy and surprisingly affordable Kasa smart plugs are a favorite among HuffPost editors, and add an extra bit of control for folks stressed by all the moving parts in their lives. They allow users to turn home electronics on and off from anywhere, so your giftee will never have to worry about whether they turned off their hair straightener or mini heater again. They can just turn each Kasa plug off via their phone or computer for peace of mind. (Their electric bill may benefit, too.)



An added perk? By being able to turn lights off and on while they're gone, they can make it look like someone is home even while they're on vacation. That's just smart.