A self-emptying Roomba i3+ robot vacuum

This cult-fave robot vacuum will help make your loved one's daily life more manageable by taking vacuuming off their hands, especially if they're already overworked or dealing with stress. They can just set the vacuum to clean while they're out and return home to a pristine floor, or catch up on literally any other task (even if just having some me-time in front of the TV) while the robo-vacuum does its thing. It may just feel like a gift straight from heaven.This model has even more perks than the original , including the ability to empty itself (!) and a smart mapping feature that allows it to clean more efficiently over time as it learns the contours of your space. It's designed to clean carpets just as well as hard floors, and you can even control it by voice by connecting it to an Alexa- or Google Assistant-enabled device. When its 90-minute runtime is up, it automatically docks itself to recharge.