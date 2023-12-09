As much as we wish we could take away our loved ones’ stressors, we often can’t. Still, we can show them our support and care, especially during the holidays. One way to do that is to gift items that help them take the best care of themselves possible — or at least put a smile on their face.
Choosing the right gift for folks who are stressed and overwhelmed may feel tricky. You want to demonstrate love and support without seeming condescending or shaming them for feeling stretched thin, and what one person may appreciate may not be the best pick for someone else.
That’s why we’ve rounded up over 25 different gift ideas for the most stressed-out person on your list, ranging from cozy blankets, cute desktop items, fun yet effective note-taking options, home devices and of course, some popular coffee and tea products. You’re sure to find something that your family member or friend will appreciate — and that’ll pique your interest enough to treat yourself, too.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.