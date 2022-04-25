Justin Paget via Getty Images

Dear Personal Shopper,

I have a close friend who recently lost a parent and is going through a really rough time. I know there’s nothing I can say to make it better, but I’ve been thinking of her a ton and would love to get her something meaningful to show I care. Any ideas besides the typical flowers and a card? She has been receiving a lot of those and would love to get her something more personal. Thanks in advance!

— Wannabe Supportive Friend

Supporting a friend or loved one as they navigate grief is one of the most loving and compassionate things we can do for each other. Grief isn’t linear, and people can suffer long after others have moved on, which can often lead to feeling alone and forgotten in their pain.

It can be hard to know what to say to someone who is currently experiencing loss, and while I strongly believe that even just sitting with someone in silence and honoring their pain is incredibly meaningful, there’s something loving and thoughtful about sending a token of your sympathies and a reminder that you are with them in spirit.

Sympathy gifts don’t have to be ostentatious to resonate with the recipient — sweet mementos and small gifts can go a long way while keeping your friend’s individual needs and personal tastes in mind. Someone may not need the same kind of gift in the early days of loss that they do as more time passes, and what may seem lovely to one person could feel gauche or insensitive to another.

Below, I’ve rounded up a range of condolence gifts, including self-care products, meal kits, snack samplers, sweet plants and more. Your friend will appreciate being thought of not only in the early days of grief, but as they sail those tricky waters in the weeks and months ahead.