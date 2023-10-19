Authoritarianism Expert Warns Where Threats Against Jim Jordan Opponents Will Lead

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Authoritarianism expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat on Wednesday addressed the chilling threats that some House Republicans have received for not backing Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to replace ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House speaker.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) has received what she described as “credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls,” Rep. Don Bacon’s (R-Neb.) wife has received threatening text messages and Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) has been told to: “Go fuck yourself and die.” “The proper authorities have been notified and my office is cooperating fully,” Miller-Meeks said Wednesday.

Ben-Ghiat, a history professor at New York University who has long argued that the GOP has become an authoritarian party under former President Donald Trump, explained the menacing on X, formerly Twitter, as:

“It’s what authoritarians do - threaten anyone who dissents from the party line or does not support the Leader’s surrogates, proxies and enablers.”

In a statement, Jordan’s spokesperson Russell Dye condemned the threats.

“This is abhorrent and has no place in civil discourse,” said Dye. “No one should receive threats and it needs to stop. We have condemned these actions repeatedly. It is important that Republicans stop attacking each other and come together.”

Jordan lost his second vote to become speaker on Wednesday.