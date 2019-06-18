ENTERTAINMENT

Kids Throw Cheese In Dad's Face For Father's Day On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

The host's prank challenge proved that treating your pop like a hamburger is funny.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel served up a slice of silliness on his show Monday.

After challenging kids to throw cheese in their dad’s face for Father’s Day, he presented the winning video entries.

The results included a few Cheez Whiz attacks and, of course, there was the guy who took the ammo fired at him and ate it.

Special props to the attacker who added salami, mayo, bread and a pickle to their dad’s sleeping countenance. Hey, at least the prankster made Dad a sandwich.

Watch the cheesiness above.

RELATED COVERAGE

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jimmy Kimmel Father's Day Cheese
CONVERSATIONS