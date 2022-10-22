Shopping
The Chicest and Coziest Throw Blankets At Target

Cozy knits, chic chenille and faux fur blankets for getting comfortable on the couch.

It’s official: Fall is here. With a few crisp days under our collective belts, we’re already starting to crave a little cozy time. If Netflix-and-chill is your ideal Friday night, curling up with a good book sounds like a dream, or you’d rather order in than go out, then surely feathering your nest for fall is on your to-do list.

For your seasonal preparedness kit you definitely need something along the lines of a fresh pair of sweats, a yummy new candle, a warm beverage, and of course, a cozy new throw blanket. Luckily it’s easy to up the hygge factor with some favorite finds from Target – most of our selects are ringing in under $50. Shop the red-dot boutique’s best couch bedding ahead.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Color block faux cashmere throw
There’s nothing chicer than the look and feel of cashmere — but the material can carry a pretty hefty price tag. Thanks to machine-washable acrylic, this cashmere dupe checks the vibe box without the high cost. In several color-blocked tones (taupe, sea glass green buttery yellow and more) it’s hard to narrow down a favorite. Reviewer Texasd says: “I love my new throw. It is so lightweight but yet so warm. When not in use it looks classy and rich sitting across the back of my sofa.” Classy design and a luxe hand-feel — sounds like the perfect addition to your cozy collection.
$37.99 at Target
2
Target
Knit taupe throw blanket
You know that feeling when you pull on your favorite sweater? Well, thanks to a soft sweater-like knit, you can wrap yourself up in that feeling all season long. There’s plenty of cozy to go around too because this throw is generously oversized — “like my favorite sweater oversized on my couch” reviewer Warn commented. Better yet, this blanket is OEKO-TEX certified. (The certification means “every component of [the] article, i.e. every thread, button and other accessories, has been tested for harmful substances” and was found to be found safe, so no stressing about unpronounceable chemicals lurking here.)
$39.99 at Target
3
Target
Chunky double knit throw
You can't beat a luxe oversized knit — the sponge\y, snuggly texture lulls you right to sleep and looks so cool. This handmade chunky knit throw comes in inky indigo, soft blush and timeless gray, so you’re sure to find one to match your home look. The double-knit construction makes this piece extra durable and uber-soft. It’s worth noting that this throw is OEKO-TEX certified as well. Reviewer Happy Shopper noted that this blanket is even “more beautiful than it appears online.”
$76.49 at Target
4
Target
Solid chenille throw blanket
If you’re in the middle of a Gilmore Girls binge, missing Neve Campbell on TV or can’t stop listening to Courtney Love, you are probably craving a little Y2K glam. The velvety sheen of chenille always calls to mind cool kids behind record store counters and a touch of grunge. Snuggle yourself up in this solid chenille throw (in washable polyester) next time you need your elder millennial fix. The super soft knit, available in several shades, will lull you off to dreamland faster than the sound of dial-up modem. Five-star reviewer Mama sums it up nicely, saying this blanket is “soft and pretty! Perfect for chilly mornings/nights!”
$20 at Target
5
Target
Solid textured throw with tassels
A cotton blanket always feels just right. Cool enough in the spring and summer and substantial enough in the fall and winter, cotton does it all. In a warm cream textured woven grid, this throw is an easy piece to work into just about any decor scheme. Paige, a five-star reviewer, said they “absolutely love this blanket” and they “would definitely recommend.” This machine washable throw is great for a light layer in the bedroom or tossed casually over the couch.
$29.99 at Target
6
Target
Woven grey throw blanket
Something about a quilt always feels just right. You can’t go wrong with 100% cotton, especially in this cream tack-stitch striped pattern. This medium weight throw is reversible in two easy shades: warm ivory and rich gray. Generously sized at 80” x 60”, this piece is ideal for tossing over a chair or as an extra layer at the foot of the bed. Finished with a fringe border, the minimal aesthetic of this quilt is right on trend.
$49 at Target
7
Target
Chunky cable knit reversible throw
A classic look for over 100 years now, the cable knit is here to stay. This reversible throw, in the timeless knit, is perfectly cozy in a mid-weight acrylic. “So soft and comfy I love cuddling up with this [blanket],” wrote reviewer savskye. You may not be fighting off a biting ocean gale but it will definitely keep you warm on the couch.
$35 at Target
8
Target
Faux fur throw
Talk about cozy — this throw blanket has not one, but two faux fur options. Thanks to a reversible design, you can choose from faux snow leopard or shearling to keep the chill at bay. “This blanket is gorgeous and super soft. It is perfect for cold days to snuggle up in and keep warm” says reviewer Beautiful. If anyone knows a thing or two about staying warm it’s certainly a snow leopard, so why not get inspired by one as you up the cozy factor at home? In easy-to-care-for, machine-washable poly, this throw is sure to keep you toasty for seasons to come.
$30 at Target
