The Chicest and Coziest Throw Blankets At Target

Target

Woven grey throw blanket

Something about a quilt always feels just right. You can’t go wrong with 100% cotton, especially in this cream tack-stitch striped pattern. This medium weight throw is reversible in two easy shades: warm ivory and rich gray. Generously sized at 80” x 60”, this piece is ideal for tossing over a chair or as an extra layer at the foot of the bed. Finished with a fringe border, the minimal aesthetic of this quilt is right on trend.