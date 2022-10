The Chicest and Coziest Throw Blankets At Target

Faux fur throw

Talk about cozy — this throw blanket has not one, but two faux fur options. Thanks to a reversible design, you can choose from faux snow leopard or shearling to keep the chill at bay. “This blanket is gorgeous and super soft. It is perfect for cold days to snuggle up in and keep warm” says reviewer Beautiful . If anyone knows a thing or two about staying warm it’s certainly a snow leopard, so why not get inspired by one as you up the cozy factor at home? In easy-to-care-for, machine-washable poly, this throw is sure to keep you toasty for seasons to come.