Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert Reportedly Has Coronavirus; Arena Empties

Rudy Gobert, an all-star player for the NBA’s Utah Jazz, has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus moments before a game with the Oklahoma City Thunder was set to begin.
The game was postponed, and the league has since suspended the rest of the season.
On Monday, Gobert tried to make a point about overreacting to the illness threat by touching the microphones and recorders of every reporter gathered around him in the locker room.
By Wednesday, both he and teammate Emmanuel Mudiay were listed as questionable for the game due to illness.
Just before the game was to begin, players from both the Jazz and Thunder were sent off the court:
Moments later, reports came out that Gobert had preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus:
After the players left, fans were asked to leave Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City in an orderly fashion: