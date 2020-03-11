Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert Reportedly Has Coronavirus; Arena Empties

Rudy Gobert, an all-star player for the NBA’s Utah Jazz, has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus moments before a game with the Oklahoma City Thunder was set to begin.

The game was postponed, and the league has since suspended the rest of the season.

On Monday, Gobert tried to make a point about overreacting to the illness threat by touching the microphones and recorders of every reporter gathered around him in the locker room.

As part of the Jazz’s COVID-19 response, shootaround availability was done in the ZBBC media room today rather than on the court. As Rudy Gobert got finished discussing the situation, he stood up, leaned over and made it a point to touch every mic and recorder in front of him. 😂 — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) March 9, 2020

By Wednesday, both he and teammate Emmanuel Mudiay were listed as questionable for the game due to illness.

Just before the game was to begin, players from both the Jazz and Thunder were sent off the court:

The OKC Thunder vs Jazz game has been postponed to another date. Reports say Rudy Gobert’s illness was a concern.



pic.twitter.com/xSS5eiWGz3 — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) March 12, 2020

Moments later, reports came out that Gobert had preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus:

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

After the players left, fans were asked to leave Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City in an orderly fashion:

Jazz-Thunder game has officially been postponed. Fans have been asked to leave Chesapeake Energy Arena. pic.twitter.com/i0rm4khahI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2020