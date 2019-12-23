T.I.'s Daughter Shares Pics Of New Ink After Hiatus Since Dad's Hymen Comments

After almost two months on hiatus, T.I.’s daughter Deyjah Harris has posted on Instagram for the first time since a sexism controversy sparked by her father.

The 18-year-old went dark on the platform after her father, T.I., aka Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., revealed private details of their personal life during a guest appearance on the “Ladies Like Us” podcast in November. While discussing parenting, the father of six said proudly that after his daughter’s birthday each year, he escorts her to the gynecologist to ensure that her hymen (and, in his mind, her virginity) remains intact.

His comments drew immense backlash. Medical professionals pointed out that the condition of the hymen does not indicate virginity; Planned Parenthood tweeted that virginity is a social construct with no ties to the hymen and that the tissue could be broken in ways other than sexual intercourse; and Me Too movement founder Tarana Burke drew links between this type of controlling behavior and the problematic notion that men had ownership over their daughters and must ensure their “purity.”

On Sunday, Harris made her first post since the controversy, sharing an image of some new body ink. “One day at a time,” one of her wrist tattoos reads, below an image of a butterfly.

Harris has not publicly addressed the controversy herself; however, she notably unfollowed her father and other family members after the initial comments. She also liked several tweets that were critical of her dad, including one that labeled T.I.’s actions as “disgusting, possessive and controlling.”

T.I. said last month on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” Facebook talk show that he had apologized to his daughter. He said Harris was unhappy he had aired her private life in the media and he’d been “oblivious” to the issues associated with overseeing his teenage daughter’s body.

His wife, singer Tiny Harris, explained that her husband did not understand “how serious and personal it was until after he said it.”

Prior to the controversy, the 18-year-old had shared several positive messages about the importance of discussing and checking in on mental health. She has not yet tweeted since the controversy blew up.