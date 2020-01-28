T.I. Asks Daughters For Forgiveness After Kobe Bryant's Death: 'I Love You To No End'

Rapper T.I. appears to have been inspired by the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, and took to Instagram to show his family how much he loves them.

Earlier this week, Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., who goes professionally by T.I., wrote an emotional post to his daughter Deyjah Harris and stepdaughter, Zonnique Pullins, amid Instagram posts remembering Bryant and recognizing other members of his family.

“I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express. You have grown so much right before my very eyes & blossomed into strong, brilliantly opinionated, independent young women. I’m so proud of you both and I love you to no end, more than you’ll ever know,” he wrote, before asking them for forgiveness “for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us.”

The 39-year-old is possibly referring to the moment at the end of last year when he admitted on a podcast that he takes Deyjah to the gynecologist every year to ensure she’s still a virgin.

“Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself,” the rapper said. “And yes, not only have we had the [sex] conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

Jim Spellman via Getty Images Deyjah Imani Harris (left) and T.I. attend American Theatre Wing's 68th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2014, in New York City.

The “Rhythm + Flow” judge faced major backlash for the controversial remarks and eventually appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” to discuss the problems with what he said. He ultimately apologized to Deyjah, who has still not publicly addressed the controversy herself, but did unfollow her father and other family members on social media after his initial comments on the podcast.

T.I. also posted emotional tributes this week to his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle; his sons, Messiah Ya’Majesty Harris, Major Philant Harris, Clifford Joseph Harris III and Domani Harris; and his 3-year-old daughter, Heiress Diana Harris.