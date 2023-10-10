Tia Mowry Expertly Claps Back At Critics Judging Her Dating Life After Divorce

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Tia Mowry has no time for critics with negative things to say about her post-divorce dating life.

The “Family Reunion” star went to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to shut down people who had apparently suggested that she’d be better off going back to her ex-husband, fellow actor Cory Hardrict.

Mowry had announced her split from Hardrict in October 2022, after 14 years of marriage and over 20 years as a couple. The terms of their divorce were settled six months later, according to People.

Advertisement

“Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn’t mean I’m going to go back to something that no longer served me,” she wrote last week on X. “That’s like saying if I don’t book an audition ... [or] a part right away I’m going to give up on my dreams as an actor. Please just stop. I ain’t that weak. Please move on because I have.”

She added, “Thank you NEXT.”

Although Mowry didn’t specify the remarks that prompted her message, she later slammed “lies and BLOGS creating false information” about her.

“I create the narrative NOT you for click bait,” she wrote on X. “If you don’t hear it from me. It’s all LIES.”

One social media user commented that the actor appeared to be having an “emotional response” and that she should “stay grounded.”

Advertisement

But Mowry waved off that remark, replying, “No boo boo.”

“This is MY response to stop narratives being said about me,” she wrote. “Don’t speak on my behalf thank you. You are NOT me. So just stop please.”

The following day, Mowry again alluded to people believing falsities about her, reminding fans that she only shares “what I WANT you to see.”

“I guess some still think the world is flat. Go figure,” she wrote on X.

Cory Hardrict (left) and Tia Mowry are photographed on Feb. 20, 2019, in Los Angeles. Amanda Edwards via Getty Images

Mowry has spoken openly about the dissolution of her marriage with Hardrict. The former couple share two children: Cree, 12, and Cairo, 5.

She told HelloBeautiful in June that her kids had partly inspired her decision to get a divorce, as she wanted them to see their mother “walk in truth.”

Advertisement

In August, she opened up about entering the dating world again, writing on Instagram at the time that she was “nervous and terrified.”

“Even though I’m in my 40’s, I feel so inexperienced!” she said. “While it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me!”