Tia Mowry Shares Why She's Spending The Holidays With Cory Hardrict After Split

Tia Mowry plans to spend the holidays with Cory Hardrict after the two announced their separation in October.

The “Family Reunion” actor said she is “really excited” to spend some time with Hardrict, also an actor, during the festive season when asked about her family’s holiday plans by TMZ on Thursday.

“We are going to be spending the holidays with him, which we’re really excited about,” she said.

When asked if she thought former couples should unite for the holidays, Mowry responded: “I mean, family is family no matter what happens.”

“And that’s what’s important to me, so we will always be family,” she continued.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict with their children, Cree and Cairo, at the premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" on Dec. 9, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Mowry shared the news of her split from Hardrict in a statement on Instagram. After 14 years of marriage, the pair share two children: Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” Mowry said in the statement at the time. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

Last month, Mowry revealed the moment she knew her marriage had reached the end of its road during an appearance on “Today with Hoda & Jenna.”

“There was just an aha moment in me where I said: ‘You know what? You need to tap in, see what’s really going on with your happiness,’” she said, after sharing that she felt a “sadness” at some point in their relationship.