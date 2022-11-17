Tia Mowry Reveals The Moment She Knew She Should Split From Husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry on Wednesday discussed her split from husband Cory Hardrict and the moment she knew their marriage had reached the end of its road.

The “Family Reunion” actor told “Today” hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she realized she felt a “sadness” at some point during her relationship with the fellow actor.

“Life is short,” Mowry said, before reflecting on the deaths of her grandmother and Alaina Housley — the niece of Tamera Mowry-Housley, her twin sister, who was killed in a mass shooting at a California bar in 2018.

“There was just an aha moment in me where I said: ‘You know what? You need to tap in, see what’s really going on with your happiness. Life is short — let’s go,’” she said.

“Let’s start working on you and really focusing on what really, really matters here –– which is, at the end of the day, your peace, your joy and your happiness,” she recalled thinking.

Mowry added that she had also been in therapy, calling herself a “huge fan” of the treatment.

The former star of “The Game” later said that her marriage was still a “success,” likening her union with Hardrict to a school curriculum.

“You’re learning, you’re growing, you’re evolving, you’re creating. And I was able to create with Cory some beautiful, amazing children,” she said. “And at the end of that curriculum ... there’s a graduation, there’s a celebration. So that’s basically how I’m looking at it now.”

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry attend an event on Jan. 23, 2020, in Los Angeles. John Wolfsohn via Getty Images

Mowry announced her separation from the “All American: Homecoming” actor on Instagram last month, after 14 years of marriage. They share two children: Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.