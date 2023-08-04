Tia Mowry Says Why She's 'Terrified' Of Dating Months After Cory Hardrict Divorce

Tia Mowry is feeling fairly nervous about entering the dating scene months after her divorce from fellow actor Cory Hardrict.

On Wednesday, the actor shared in an Instagram post that she’s “nervous and terrified” about dating again, and that she’s actually “never” been on the dating scene. She shared a fun video of herself getting ready in the mirror with a text overlay that read: “Welp never thought I’d be here, but here goes...”

Advertisement

“Even though I’m in my [40s], I feel so inexperienced!” she wrote in the caption of the post. “And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me!”

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry photographed together at the 2016 BET Awards on June 26, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

Mowry announced on social media in October that she and Hardrict were separating after 14 years of marriage and over 20 years as a couple. Their divorce was finalized in April, according to People.

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” she said in the October statement. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

Advertisement

Hardrict and Mowry share two children: Cree, 12, and Cairo, 5.

Mowry told HelloBeautiful in June that her decision to divorce from Hardrict was partly inspired by her kids.