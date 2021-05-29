Tia Mowry's 3-Year-Old Daughter Was Hilariously Unimpressed By Her Birthday Song

Tia Mowry’s daughter, Cairo, may have been excited to celebrate her third birthday ― just not first thing in the morning.

The “Family Reunion” actor posted an adorable video on Instagram on Friday showing her waking her toddler up by singing “Happy Birthday.” Cairo, who was born on May 5, 2018, was not quite ready for her mom’s tunes.

“I’m about to wake Cairo up. She’s sleeping in today. Sometimes what she does is she’ll wake up early in the morning and she’ll start singing,” Mowry said in the video.

Cairo, who is seen in the video rubbing her eyes in bed, responds to Mowry’s song by politely shushing her.

“Are you telling me to ‘shhhh’?” Mowry responds with a laugh.

“Big birthday mood,” Mowry captioned the video.

The actor posted clips on her Instagram stories of Cairo all smiles while celebrating her birthday ― this time wide awake ― wearing a tiara and eating sweet treats.

In addition to Cairo, Mowry and her husband and fellow actor, Cory Hardrict, share 9-year-old son Cree. Mowry posted a video on Instagram of Cree and Cairo together earlier this month, running through sprinklers and splashing around in an inflatable pool.

“Is it #summertime yet?” she captioned the post. “#Cairo and #cree are ready!”