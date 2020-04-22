Tia Mowry Shares Hilarious Way Her Daughter Keeps Busy At Home

Tia Mowry shared one hilarious way her nearly 2-year-old daughter, Cairo, has occupied her time as their family remains at home due to the coronavirus.
The “Family Reunion” actor posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram of Cairo carefully sticking feminine hygiene products to a glass shower panel.
Mowry joked that she was thankful the activity kept her little one busy.
“Well, I was gonna say ‘no,’ #cairo, but then again, we gotta keep them busy right!” she wrote.
Mowry and her husband, actor Cory Hardrict, are also parents of 8-year-old son Cree.
Earlier this month, Mowry opened up about what social distancing has been like for her and her family, who live in Los Angeles. Los Angeles County has the highest number of cases of the COVID-19 virus in California.
She posted on Instagram a photo of her smiling but noted in the caption that “under that smile, there has been tears, anxiety and fear.”
“Everyday is not perfect,” she continued. “I get overwhelmed with my thoughts. Some days I find it hard to be productive. I wanted to share that it’s okay to not feel your best. It’s okay to not be productive. It’s okay to cry in these times. This is new for all of us. We are learning as we go.”
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- What happens if we end social distancing too soon?
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Everything you need to know about coronavirus and grief
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.