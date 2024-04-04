Tia Mowry Says Why 'Recovering' From Her Divorce Has Been A 'Whirlwind'

Tia Mowry is ready to discuss the “whirlwind” experience she had divorcing her ex, fellow actor Cory Hardrict.
The “Family Reunion” actor got candid about her split from Hardrict in a video montage she posted on Instagram on Wednesday. Mowry says in a voiceover of the clip that “recovering” from her divorce has been “a whirlwind journey.”
Mowry and Hardrict share two kids: son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5.
“I found that through the process, divorce isn’t a place where we arrive, it’s entering a new chapter of life with many nuances, and no one-size-fits-all handbook,” she said in the video as different clips of her dancing and spending time with her kids play.
“One moment you’re relieved, feeling like you’ve conquered something significant, then suddenly waves of emotions hit you all over again,” she continued. “It’s a side of divorce that isn’t often discussed, especially when there are kids involved.”
Mowry then shared that she’s tackled her “emotional buildup” from the split with exercising, meditation and therapy.
“Someday I believe I’ll be able to look back at this time with nothing but warmth and gratitude for the beautiful children brought into my life,” she said, seemingly fighting back tears.
Mowry announced her split from the “All American: Homecoming” actor in October 2022, after 14 years of marriage and over 20 years as a couple. Their divorce was settled last year.
The “Sister, Sister” star has been open about what inspired her decision to end her marriage with Hardrict.
She told HelloBeautiful last year that her kids partly inspired her decision to get a divorce.
“For them seeing their mother walk in truth. I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision,” she said at the time.
Last month, the two sparked some conversation online after they appeared to have had an awkward encounter when they ran into each other on the red carpet at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.
The actors seemingly initially hesitated to hug when they spotted each other on the carpet. They ultimately embraced each other for what many people on the internet deemed a non-romantic “church hug.”