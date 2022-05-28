If You're Puzzled By How People Keep Their Homes Tidy, These 23 Products Can Help You

A set of hidden magnetic locks

The set comes with 12 locks (with strong 3M double-sided tape on the back) and two keys."These are awesome! I spent hours with a drill and screwdriver installing push down locks on cupboards five years ago. I now have another crawling baby, and those ones are all broken.My older kids think the magnet key is super fun. Baby stays out of the chemicals, and I put one on the trash door, so the dog stays out of the trash so everyone gets to live longer. Win-win.