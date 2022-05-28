If You're Puzzled By How People Keep Their Homes Tidy, These 23 Products Can Help You

Popular items from this list include:
-
A fabric defuzzer that will clean up sweaters, sofas and other aging fabrics that have been a real pill lately.
-
A customizable set of plastic storage cubes that’ll snap together and create a perfect storage masterpiece, no matter where you place them.
-
A CovoBox that’s hollow on the inside, so you can cover your Wi-Fi router with elegant “books” instead of leaving it out on display.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A space-saving silverware cubby
Promising review:
"We were short on storage and drawer space and this worked perfectly for our tiny drawer!" — Angela McMichael
A fabric defuzzer
This battery-operated model requires two AA batteries
, not included. It's available in six colors and two stylesPromising review:
"Okay, I don’t normally rave about things like this. I bought this on a whim in a last attempt to save my favorite duvet cover. The pills had gotten to the point where it was seriously uncomfortable to sleep with them getting all up in my leg space. I thought I was going to have to get a new duvet cover entirely. Along came this lil' baby. Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh. Hi, I’m obsessed.
I can’t stop. I should send this back. I’ve started asking if my neighbors need anything depilled. I’m going to buy one of these for everyone in my life. Everyone needs to own this. Take it away from me." — Sydney Jensen
A customizable set of plastic storage cubes
The 15-cube set is available in three colors.
Promising review:
"I used to have a two-tier metal rack that was nowhere near enough storage space and there were always shoes all over the floor. I put this together in a rather short while and now my closet is clean! Totally love this because it is so spacious and you can build it in any shape you want.
" — Mama D
A CovoBox that's hollow on the inside to hide electronics
Before adding this to your cart, you have the option to customize it, including selecting from 14 lengths and 15 colors (including custom colors). The CovoBox is made from reclaimed books and sustainable wood. Covogoods
is a small family-owned business creating home decor in Utah.Promising review:
"I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique.
Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" — AmazonEmme
An over-the-door organizer with clear pockets
Promising review:
"Great for organizing the pantry, craft rooms, and bathrooms. Finally have a way to keep all the junk off my counters. The pockets are huge, the hooks leave a low profile (so no issue with scratching), and it seems very sturdy for holding all my junk so far (it's mostly holding way too many hair products in my bathroom at the moment). I love that this is clear so you can see everything
." — Breanna
A hanger stacker
Promising review:
"I grew tired of throwing my empty hangers into a pile in my closet. They would get all tangled up and really frustrated the heck out of me every time I had to put away clothes! This hanger stacker seemed like an easy solution and boy, was I right!
It assembles really easily (just two screws and an Allen wrench) and it is good at keeping my hangers organized. Buy one — you won't regret it!" — Bubbles456
A clever storage cube
Promising review:
"I love everything about this. It's perfect for my desk. I'm an artist, and I bought two for all my markers. It's lightweight, very classy-looking, and the price is great.
I put one on each end of my desk. They're small but hold so many markers or pencils." — Sherrie Stone
A nontoxic leather conditioner
Promising review:
"I use this for my everyday boots, as well as my dress shoes. I'm not always gentle with my boots and I thought I had ruined them the other day (worn out color, scuffs all over), but I cleaned the muck off, gave them a brushing, then applied this leather honey and after letting it sit, my boots look almost like the day I bought them!
It keeps the leather supple and restores color. You only need to use a small amount per use!" — David Horning
A sock and underwear organizer
Promising review:
"I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C-cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers.
I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers
. Great product for a great price!" — Elizabeth L. Blackwell
A can dispenser
This holds up to 36 cans! It's available in four colors and also as a set of two.Promising review:
"We have a storage cabinet in our garage that I like to keep stocked with nonperishable food since we never know when we'll end up on a two-week quarantine these days. I was having a hard time keeping up with what we had and it was just a jumbled mess. My rack came today and it's so much more organized. It's super sturdy and it only took a couple of minutes to put together. I filled it up and I was able fit 44 cans since some are tiny... 5 stars!
" — Kimberly C.
A 10-piece set of drawer organizers
Promising review:
"I needed to organize all the stuff that ends up in the bathroom vanity cabinet. These were perfect in every way
. Being clear it is easy to see what is in each bin. Assorted sizes made it easy to sort out what I had and make best use of the space. The bins are beautifully made and look great on a shelf, in a drawer, in a cabinet, or even on the countertop. I would definitely buy again and have already suggested them to my friends.
Happy to find quality products that are Made in the USA!" — Linda
A towel holder you can mount on the wall
Promising review:
"Absolutely love these! We have extra large towels and these racks hold them perfectly when rolled up!
It's such a great modern style and gives the bathroom a great look. They are sturdy and come with wall anchors as well. Will be buying another set of these for our other bathroom, and perhaps another for the dining room for some wine bottles!
Don't even have to think twice before buying these!" — Erin Cech
A stainless steel cleaner
This stainless steel cleaning spray also comes with a handy-dandy microfiber cloth.Promising review:
"This cleaner doesn’t leave a residue and actually works! Highly recommend!!" — Courtney B.
A cabinet door organizer
Promising review:
"This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space.
Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners.
" — Kerry
A touchless vacuum
Promising review:
"10/10, would recommend
. Got this initially for cleaning up the hair in my salon. It works perfectly! I love it. It’s so easy. This is AMAZING!!" — Alyssa
An ultra-thin socket cover
Promising review:
"This product is awesome! We bought one in the office to stop a nearby chair from continuously hitting the outlet plugs. It solved the problem right away. So we ordered three more
to use anywhere there is bulk on the wall. It saves space, makes arranging furniture and desks easy, it's clean looking. Someone is a genius. Thanks so much!" — Jay
A set of six pantry organizers
Promising review:
"These are so helpful if your fridge is cluttered. I bought these for my mom who is an extremely cluttered person. I love her to death, but she is not an organized person. Her fridge used to look wild. There would be food piled on top of food, and small jars and containers EVERYWHERE. I bought her these to help her organize everything. Now she can see what she has and everything has a place. Thank you for making something like this to help those that are so cluttered.
" — MioRioZio
A set of shelf dividers
Promising review:
"I love these! I just have a shelf on top of my closet. I keep my leggings there. These dividers separate the leggings and make everything so much more organized.
I’m buying more to do my linen closet! You need these!
" — Lynn Blue
A set of hidden magnetic locks
The set comes with 12 locks (with strong 3M double-sided tape on the back) and two keys.Promising review:
"These are awesome! I spent hours with a drill and screwdriver installing push down locks on cupboards five years ago. I now have another crawling baby, and those ones are all broken. I was dreading installing new ones and saw these. They literally go on in seconds, the bracket means it lines up perfectly, and the adhesive is strong!
My older kids think the magnet key is super fun. Baby stays out of the chemicals, and I put one on the trash door, so the dog stays out of the trash so everyone gets to live longer. Win-win. I also love that you can 'turn' them off and on, so when my kids are bigger, we can flip the switch, but if little kids were visiting, we could put them back on."
— Joseph J. Krakker
A six-shelf hanging daily closet organizer
Promising review:
"I love this for picking out clothes for the entire week for our little boy so we aren’t scrambling around at night to get things together for the next day. It’s sturdy and I love that there are two different ways to hang this on the closet rail.
It also has side pockets you can store other things in!" — Carissa Brown
A daily planner
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper. Promising review:
"Bought this last week. Love the set up. I can begin in the morning and then reflect at night. It covers everything from what you're grateful for to what you ate that day. I will definitely be using these for a long time!! LOVE LOVE LOVE!" — Chloe Attram-Leacock
An extra-large toy organizer
Promising review:
"I love it!! This was easy to put together and I'm very happy that the bins are plastic instead of cloth!" — Cara
And finally, an extra-large dry erase calendar
Promising review:
"I got this to replace my old dry erase board that was a lot smaller and I needed a bigger one to fit the space above my desk. The day squares are large enough to write many things in them if you need to. I definitely would recommend purchasing a frame
so it’s easier to take down (just a suggestion).' — Klair