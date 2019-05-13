Tie-dye is typically associated with hippies and the Grateful Dead, but it just so happens to be one of fashion’s current obsessions.
Tie-dye turned up on a number of runways for spring 2019, as well as a few for fall 2019, leading us to believe it’s not going anywhere for a while. At Proenza Schouler, models wore oversized button-ups in pastel tie-dye tones, while at R13, the trend was presented in all its rainbow bright glory, complete with Grateful Dead logos.
Despite what you might think about tie-dye, it’s actually quite versatile, since it comes in a number of color combinations, patterns and intensities. Much of the tie-dye we saw on recent runways was more muted or monochromatic than the typical tie-dye we’ve all grown accustomed to. At Prada, for instance, the tie-dye that appeared on dresses and skirts looked more like an abstract pattern than those terrible hippie costumes you can buy at Party City.
If you’re more of a “dip your toes into a trend” type of person, we’d say the easiest way to pull off tie-dye is to start with smaller items like socks, shoes or a T-shirt, while keeping everything else pretty basic. A tie-dye T-shirt can easily pair with jeans, neutral trousers or a skirt. You can also go for the reverse, pairing tie-dye bottoms ― one notch bolder than a T-shirt ― with something simple on top.
If you like diving into trends headfirst, why not try an entire tie-dye outfit. You can try an all-over tie-dye dress, like the ones at Kim Shui’s fall 2019 show, or matching separates, like the ones we saw at Stella McCartney’s and Jour/ne’s spring 2019 shows.
Another great thing about tie-dye? You can definitely do it yourself. All you need is a T-shirt, some rubber bands and some dye, which you can usually buy in a handy kit for $20 or less, and you’ll be left with a one-of-a-kind creation.
To give you a little more inspiration, check out how celebrities and street style stars have worn the trend, and find out where to buy a few tie-dye pieces for yourself.