Tie-dye is typically associated with hippies and the Grateful Dead, but it just so happens to be one of fashion’s current obsessions.

Tie-dye turned up on a number of runways for spring 2019, as well as a few for fall 2019, leading us to believe it’s not going anywhere for a while. At Proenza Schouler, models wore oversized button-ups in pastel tie-dye tones, while at R13, the trend was presented in all its rainbow bright glory, complete with Grateful Dead logos.

Getty Left: Proenza Schouler spring/summer 2019; right: R13 spring/summer 2019

Despite what you might think about tie-dye, it’s actually quite versatile, since it comes in a number of color combinations, patterns and intensities. Much of the tie-dye we saw on recent runways was more muted or monochromatic than the typical tie-dye we’ve all grown accustomed to. At Prada, for instance, the tie-dye that appeared on dresses and skirts looked more like an abstract pattern than those terrible hippie costumes you can buy at Party City.

If you’re more of a “dip your toes into a trend” type of person, we’d say the easiest way to pull off tie-dye is to start with smaller items like socks, shoes or a T-shirt, while keeping everything else pretty basic. A tie-dye T-shirt can easily pair with jeans, neutral trousers or a skirt. You can also go for the reverse, pairing tie-dye bottoms ― one notch bolder than a T-shirt ― with something simple on top.

Getty Left to right: Eckhaus Lautta, Kim Shui, MSGM

If you like diving into trends headfirst, why not try an entire tie-dye outfit. You can try an all-over tie-dye dress, like the ones at Kim Shui’s fall 2019 show, or matching separates, like the ones we saw at Stella McCartney’s and Jour/ne’s spring 2019 shows.

Getty Images Left to right: Stella McCartney, Jour/ne, Prada

Another great thing about tie-dye? You can definitely do it yourself. All you need is a T-shirt, some rubber bands and some dye, which you can usually buy in a handy kit for $20 or less, and you’ll be left with a one-of-a-kind creation.

To give you a little more inspiration, check out how celebrities and street style stars have worn the trend, and find out where to buy a few tie-dye pieces for yourself.

Denise Truscello via Getty Images Rita Ora attends the Spotify Supper during CES 2019 at Hakkasan Las Vegas restaurant and nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Jan. 8, 2019.

Rachel Luna via Getty Images Ariel Winter attends Refinery29's 29Rooms event in Los Angeles on Dec. 4, 2018.

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images Rosario Dawson at New York Fashion Week in February 2019.

