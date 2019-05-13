Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
Style & Beauty

How To Wear Tie-Dye, The Groovy Spring Trend You're Seeing Everywhere

Tie-dye showed up on plenty of runways, from Stella McCartney to Eckhaus Latta.

Tie-dye is typically associated with hippies and the Grateful Dead, but it just so happens to be one of fashion’s current obsessions.

Tie-dye turned up on a number of runways for spring 2019, as well as a few for fall 2019, leading us to believe it’s not going anywhere for a while. At Proenza Schouler, models wore oversized button-ups in pastel tie-dye tones, while at R13, the trend was presented in all its rainbow bright glory, complete with Grateful Dead logos.

Left: Proenza Schouler spring/summer 2019; right: R13 spring/summer 2019
Left: Proenza Schouler spring/summer 2019; right: R13 spring/summer 2019

Despite what you might think about tie-dye, it’s actually quite versatile, since it comes in a number of color combinations, patterns and intensities. Much of the tie-dye we saw on recent runways was more muted or monochromatic than the typical tie-dye we’ve all grown accustomed to. At Prada, for instance, the tie-dye that appeared on dresses and skirts looked more like an abstract pattern than those terrible hippie costumes you can buy at Party City.

If you’re more of a “dip your toes into a trend” type of person, we’d say the easiest way to pull off tie-dye is to start with smaller items like socks, shoes or a T-shirt, while keeping everything else pretty basic. A tie-dye T-shirt can easily pair with jeans, neutral trousers or a skirt. You can also go for the reverse, pairing tie-dye bottoms ― one notch bolder than a T-shirt ― with something simple on top.

Left to right: Eckhaus Lautta, Kim Shui, MSGM
Left to right: Eckhaus Lautta, Kim Shui, MSGM

If you like diving into trends headfirst, why not try an entire tie-dye outfit. You can try an all-over tie-dye dress, like the ones at Kim Shui’s fall 2019 show, or matching separates, like the ones we saw at Stella McCartney’s and Jour/ne’s spring 2019 shows.

Left to right: Stella McCartney,&nbsp;Jour/ne, Prada
Left to right: Stella McCartney, Jour/ne, Prada

Another great thing about tie-dye? You can definitely do it yourself. All you need is a T-shirt, some rubber bands and some dye, which you can usually buy in a handy kit for $20 or less, and you’ll be left with a one-of-a-kind creation.

To give you a little more inspiration, check out how celebrities and street style stars have worn the trend, and find out where to buy a few tie-dye pieces for yourself.

On the stars:

Rita Ora attends the Spotify Supper during CES 2019 at Hakkasan Las Vegas restaurant and nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel &amp; Casino on Jan. 8, 2019.
Rita Ora attends the Spotify Supper during CES 2019 at Hakkasan Las Vegas restaurant and nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Jan. 8, 2019.
Ariel Winter attends Refinery29's 29Rooms event in Los Angeles on Dec. 4, 2018.&nbsp;
Ariel Winter attends Refinery29's 29Rooms event in Los Angeles on Dec. 4, 2018. 
Rosario Dawson at New York Fashion Week in February 2019.&nbsp;
Rosario Dawson at New York Fashion Week in February 2019. 

On the street:

Where to get it:

Polo Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Tie-Dye Tee
Ralph Lauren
Get the Polo Ralph Lauren custom slim fit tie-dye tee for $69.50.
Allsaints Dytie Riviera Dress
Nordstrom
Get the Allsaints Dytie Riviera dress for $135.
Karen Kane Handkerchief Hem Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Get the Karen Kane handkerchief hem midi dress for $138.
Vans Tie-Dye Slip-Ons
Urban Outfitters
Get the Vans tie-dye slip-ons for $60.
& Other Stories Tie-Dye Slip Dress
& Other Stories
Get the & Other Stories tie-dye slip dress for $129.
ASOS Glamorous Jumpsuit With Wrap Front
ASOS
Get the ASOS glamorous jumpsuit with wrap front in tie-dye for $26.50.
Bershka Tie-Dye Kickflare Pants
ASOS
Get the Bershka tie-dye kickflare pants for $30.
Everlane Tie-Dye Box Tee
HuffPost
Get the Everlane tie-dye box tee for $25.
Zara Tie-Dye Skirt
Zara
Get the Zara tie-dye skirt for $69.90.
BDG Twig High-Rise Tie-Dye Skinny Jean
Urban Outfitters
Get the BDG Twig high-rise tie-dye jeans for $69.
How To Wear Neon
Fashiongrateful deadstella mccartneyEckhaus Lattatie-dye