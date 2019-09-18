HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amazon This sweater dress is perfect for the awkward summer-to-fall wardrobe season.

This summer graced us with its fair share of Amazon dresses, including that $35 button-up bohemian dress and the $22 sundress that had us dreaming of a European coastal vacay. Given how popular these warm-weather finds were, we couldn’t wait to see what Amazon had in store for the fall.

We recently discovered a $35 teddy coat with 1,000 reviews, but we were eager to find a dress we could wear on repeat all autumn long. We think we’ve finally found it.

The $25 R.Vivimos Tie-Waist Sweater Dress has a 4.4-star rating and more than 300 reviews, making it one of the early standout fashion finds for fall. It’s made of a cotton, polyester and spandex blend and is available in sizes S through XL and in 11 fall-friendly colors like olive green and ruby red. This long-sleeve dress has an A-line silhouette that you cinch at the waist with faux tie-front sleeves, so it’s a flattering shape and warm enough to pair with ankle booties on breezy early-fall days.

The dress can easily be dressed down with knee-high boots and a denim jacket for pumpkin picking or jazzed up with sheer tights and high-heel booties for a holiday party.

Amazon This tie-waist dress comes in 11 fall-friendly colors.