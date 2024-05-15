Tiffani Thiessen Says Ex Brian Austin Green Was ‘Not The Most Secure’ Boyfriend

Call her Kelly Ka-POW-ski.
Tiffani Thiessen did not hold back while addressing ex-boyfriend Brian Austin Green’s recent remarks that he used to get jealous of her doing sex scenes with their “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-stars.
The former couple, who dated from 1992 to 1995, met while Thiessen was still starring as Kelly Kapowski on the teen comedy “Saved by the Bell” and Green was playing David Silver on “90210.”
In 1994, Shannen Doherty was infamously fired from “90210,” which left the teen drama without a resident bad girl character. So, Thiessen was brought in to replace Doherty’s Brenda Walsh with an equally spicy character, Valerie Malone.
Thiessen told Us Weekly in an article published Tuesday that when she joined the cast of “90210,” she had a difficult time gelling with her co-stars, who had already been working together for four years. And although she admitted that Green “probably made it a little bit easier for me” in transitioning over to the “90210″ set, he wasn’t especially helpful in easing her anxieties.
“I had a boyfriend who definitely was probably not the most secure with me being there,” she said. “I also had my own insecurities about being on a job that, again, was very established. There were relationships that were super close that I wasn’t a part of. It was definitely stressful and hard.”
Thiessen also told Us Weekly that her “90210” co-stars “didn’t make it the easiest for me, I’ll say,” but chalked it up to her and her cast members being a tad emotionally immature.
“We were all young and stupid and that’s why I don’t hold any grudges,” she said.
As for if she’s reconciled with Green after their breakup, Thiessen said, “We’re both adults. I mean, our split was pretty amicable. It was easy, like, truly. He moved on. I moved on, and we had to work together.”
Thiessen’s remarks were in response to Green’s admission on Doherty’s podcast, “Let’s Be Clear,” that he didn’t love seeing Thiessen film sex scenes with his male co-stars and friends.
“I’d never been in a real serious relationship before,” Austin told Doherty in an episode of “Let’s Be Clear” released in March. “I was incredibly jealous every time she would fucking have to work with anybody else because we’d already been doing the show for four years. Like, this is my family.”
“I used to bring Tiffani to events so she knew everybody from then and then all of a sudden she’s doing sex scenes and shit with people that were like my family and my brothers,” he added. “It was strange. I remember I was really just fucking jealous and boisterous.”
Regardless of Austin’s behavior during their relationship, Thiessen did play Malone on the show for six more years until 2000 and eventually was able to create “a lot of great memories” with the “90210” cast, as she told Us Weekly.
“You know, there’s a lot of hard memories,” Thiessen said. “But there was a lot of great memories.”