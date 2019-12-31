Texas Church Shooting Victim's Daughter Says She Forgives Killer

“I forgive him, and it’s the hardest thing to say because it’s like, somebody killed your dad, but I forgive him,” the 32-year-old said. “I’ll never forgive what he did, but I forgive him.”

Anton Wallace, 64, was a registered nurse and a deacon at West Freeway Church of Christ, in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement.

Tiffany Wallace described her dad as a “godly” person.

“Even when talking about heaven, he said he was always prepared, but I never thought this would happen. You think dad would get old and sick but never get murdered,” Wallace said.

