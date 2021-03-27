MSNBC's Tiffany Cross Comes For 'Princess' Meghan McCain Over Identity Politics

Cross sarcastically claimed that McCain is “really shy” about mentioning her famous father — then played a montage of McCain doing just that, over and over and over.

“Let’s talk identity politics,” Cross said. She noted that the term was initially coined by three feminists to articulate “Black women’s struggle at the nexus of race, gender and class oppressions.” But white voters are as animated by identity politics as any other group, Cross pointed out. And just as “spoiled little gun-toting faux-Christian narcissists get to make demands of their chosen politicians, so, too, do those of us who helped pave the way for this administration,” she said.

Cross noted that McCain seems concerned about the idea that “a person’s ethnic identity may afford them some advantage.” And she had a theory why that might be.

“It’s called projection ― when one unconsciously ascribes traits that you don’t like about yourself, and attribute them to someone else,” the MSNBC host said. “Like, I don’t know, if my only talent was who I was related to, I may assume that everyone else had some similar unfair advantage, you know?”

For one of her final points, Cross addressed McCain directly, while noting that white people haven’t ever exactly struggled to see themselves represented on TV and in the halls of power.

“Everyone deserves to see themselves reflected in this space,” Cross said, referring to broadcast media. “As someone who grew up yearning to see my lived experience reflected back to me, and then had to crawl, claw and fight at every turn to take up space in broadcast media, I simply ask: How dare you?”

Check out Cross’ takedown of McCain in the Twitter video above.