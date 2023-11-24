Tiffany Haddish Arrested For Alleged DUI After Being Found Asleep At The Wheel

Comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Friday morning after being found asleep at the wheel by police in Beverly Hills, California.
Haddish was taken into custody after police received a call about a car stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive about 5:45 a.m., according to reports from TMZ.
According to the site, the vehicle’s engine was running and the driver could be seen slumped over the wheel. No accidents were reported.
Photos published by TMZ showed the “Girls Trip” star being put into the back of a police cruiser while in handcuffs.
On Thursday night, Haddish performed at West Hollywood’s The Laugh Factory for its 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast.
Haddish was previously arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Jan. 14, 2022, near Atlanta.
Police in Peachtree City, Georgia, found Haddish driving into a neighborhood after getting a call about someone asleep at the wheel.
She was booked on charges of DUI and improper stopping on a roadway; her trial is set for December.
She addressed her arrest while guest hosting “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on April 13, 2022, telling audience members, “Yes, I did get charged with a DUI, which stand for Dumb Unfortunate Incidents.”
Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.