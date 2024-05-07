Tiffany Haddish Gets Real About Why She’s Now Celibate: ‘I Only Got So Much Soul Left’

Tiffany Haddish recently shared that she’s celibate. Her reasoning is simple: She’s “the prize,” and any potential partner will need to “qualify” because she doesn’t want to give her body to just anybody.
The “Girls Trip” star was cited for driving under the influence in November for the second time in two years and, as she revealed during Monday’s episode of “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast, has been sober ever since and decided to refrain from sex as well.
“I just don’t want to lay down with nobody, just anybody, you know?” Haddish told Shetty. “I just feel like, dang, I am the prize, and these dudes gotta qualify. And when I think about my track record of who I lay down with, it takes like a year or so for me to even warm up.”
She cheekily added, “I mean, I love going to free dinners. I go on free dinner dates.”
When Shetty recalled being celibate for years while living as a monk and told Haddish, “It was hard,” she couldn’t help but quip, “I bet it was hard.” While she’s kept a sense of humor through her recent legal troubles, Haddish said celibacy has been “easy.”
The comedian, who is currently promoting her latest book of personal essays, “I Curse You with Joy,” told Shetty: “I don’t know, I’ve been working out a lot. So, I feel like I get my sexual frustrations out in the workout. And then, like I said, gadgets.”
The comedian dated rapper Common from 2020 to 2021 after bonding on the set of “The Kitchen” (2019). Haddish told The Washington Post in 2023 that while their breakup “wasn’t mutual,” it was “the healthiest, the funnest relationship” she ever had.
When prodded Monday about her reasons for going celibate, Haddish openly shared.
“I think when you lay down with somebody, you are sharing your soul,” she told Shetty. “You are sharing a piece of yourself, you’re giving a little piece of yourself up. And I think I only got so much soul left and I don’t wanna necessarily just give it over to anybody.”
The Grammy winner also revealed that celibacy is helping her learn a lot about her past dynamics with exes and that she’d find herself missing former partners who “inflicted a lot of physical” and “emotional pain” the most and is now determined to change that.
“Breaking myself from that would be like, ‘OK, what else do you love? What else do you care about?’” Haddish told Shetty. “Put your energy into something else.”
Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.