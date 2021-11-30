Comedian Tiffany Haddish and rapper Common have reportedly split, and the “Like a Boss” star may have joked about their relationship in an Instagram post Monday.
Haddish posted a doctored photo of her sharing a joint with herself, and asked people to provide captions. Then she provided one of her own in the comments section.
“I don’t know if a man is ready for us?” she wrote. “ME: Bitch please we fine, funny and got money…. these men will work for us. Me: Facts!!!! you right let me hit that joint.”
People reported Monday that the celebrity couple had called it quits.
“They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” an unidentified source told the outlet.
A representative for Haddish did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
Haddish and Common met on the set of the 2019 film “The Kitchen,” and the comedian confirmed they were dating in July 2020. Their relationship was friendly at first but intensified on a virtual Bumble date later on, she said. In typical Haddish fashion, she explained that they had both been tested “for everything” and bluntly confirmed they were having sex.
Common gushed over Haddish in an August 2020 talk show appearance.
“She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person. I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy,” he said on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”