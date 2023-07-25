Tiffany Haddish opened up about the end of her relationship with rapper Common, revealing that he was the one to call things off despite his previous claim that the split was “mutual.”

The comic told The Washington Post in a profile published last week that being with Common ― whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, Jr. ― was “the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had.”

“It’s where I felt safest out of all the relationships I’ve ever had,” she said.

The two met on the set of the 2019 movie “The Kitchen,” and Haddish confirmed they were dating in 2020.

But at one point, the Post said the rapper “began to withdraw” and didn’t invite Haddish to three major events ― “a concert in New York, a birthday party for Barack Obama, and Common’s own birthday.” He later ended up calling her to break things off.

Tiffany Haddish and Common at the rapper's Toast to the Arts party on March 2, 2018. Variety via Getty Images

“It wasn’t mutual,” Haddish said of the couple’s breakup in 2021. “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’”

Despite the setback, Haddish said she remains “a pretty positive person.”

“I would love to have a partner to experience it with,” she said. “But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long. And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?”

Common told “Hollywood Unlocked” host Jason Lee back in 2021 that the split was mutual.

The two were together during the coronavirus pandemic, but Common told Lee that “Once Tiffany and I got back on the move, it really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship.”