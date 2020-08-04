Tiffany Haddish Confirms She And Common Are Dating: He 'Really Has My Back'

“And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been fucking,” she said.

Later in the interview, Haddish gushed about the relationship.

“This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood,” she said, adding: “I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing that I got somebody that cares about me that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

Steve-O lauded the interview as being the best he’s had and we couldn’t agree more.