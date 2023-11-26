Tiffany Haddish returned to an old joke while addressing her DUI arrest during a standup set on Friday.
That morning, the “Girls Trip” actor was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence after being found asleep at the wheel of a vehicle stalled in the middle of Beverly Drive.
But by evening, she was on stage at the Laugh Factory’s Long Beach club and poking fun at herself with a joke she also used after her 2022 DUI arrest in Georgia.
According to TMZ, Haddish was ready with a punchline when an audience member asked what happened “last night.”
“You tell me,” said the comic, who performed at the Laugh Factory’s West Hollywood location the night before her arrest. “I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, a career, preferably in uniform. God answered my prayers.”
The bit was almost identical to the line she used after getting arrested on suspicion of DUI in the Atlanta area in January 2022.
Police in Peachtree City, Georgia, took Haddish in when they found her driving into a neighborhood after getting a call about someone asleep at the wheel.
During a remote interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” weeks later, she told the host, “Well, I can say this Jimmy. I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform.”
Haddish will go to court for her Georgia DUI in December.
Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.