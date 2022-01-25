Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish Tries To Make Light Of DUI Arrest On ‘The Tonight Show’

The actor was allegedly found asleep at the wheel in Georgia earlier this month.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

On Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” actor Tiffany Haddish addressed her recent arrest for allegedly driving under the influence.

Police officers reportedly found the “Girls Trip” star asleep at the wheel in Georgia at around 2.30 a.m. on Jan. 14.

Host Jimmy Fallon asked Haddish if she wanted to talk about the incident.

“I can say this, Jimmy. I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four, in uniform,” she tried to joke.

“And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out,” Haddish added. “I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better.”

Watch the interview here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallonthe tonight showTiffany Haddish