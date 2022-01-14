Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI In Georgia

Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday for driving under the influence in Georgia.
According to a Peachtree City Police Department report obtained by HuffPost, officers responded to a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. about a driver allegedly asleep at the wheel.
An officer then observed a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop.
The driver in question turned out to be Haddish, who was then arrested for a DUI.
She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident.
TMZ reported that the arresting officers believed Haddish had smoked marijuana.
Haddish was only in jail a short time, according to TMZ. She posted a $1,666 bond and was on her way by 6:30 a.m.