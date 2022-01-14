Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI In Georgia

Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday for driving under the influence in Georgia.

According to a Peachtree City Police Department report obtained by HuffPost, officers responded to a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. about a driver allegedly asleep at the wheel.

Advertisement

An officer then observed a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver in question turned out to be Haddish, who was then arrested for a DUI.

She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident.

TMZ reported that the arresting officers believed Haddish had smoked marijuana.