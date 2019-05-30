Tiffany Haddish Says She Secretly Recorded Casting Directors To Get Real Feedback

Tiffany Haddish divulged the secret way she used to find out what casting directors would say about her after an audition.

At The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Comedy Actress Roundtable, which was filmed in April but released to the public on Wednesday, the actress told the other women at the table ― Maya Rudolph, Jane Fonda, Alex Borstein, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Natasha Lyonne ― about her signature move to find out dirt.

“You know what I’d do? I’d put my phone on voice memo and put it in my bag. I’d do the audition, walk out the room and leave my bag,” she said.

“Then I’d come back and be like, ‘Oh, I forgot my purse in there.’ Get my purse, get in my car and then [listen to the recording]. [They’d say,] ‘She is not as urban as I thought she’d be.’ Or, ‘She is so ghetto.’ ‘Her boobs aren’t big enough.’ ‘I really think we should just go with a white girl.’”

"It was my like M.O." #TheLastOG star @TiffanyHaddish reveals her "sneaky" way of getting true feedback after an audition https://t.co/hDhyXVcPTY pic.twitter.com/XcL2jSg7dT — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 29, 2019

The 39-year-old said she did this trick “a lot” because she wanted to hear what was being said about her so she could write jokes as well as “use it to my advantage and grow.”

“Like all this, ‘Jeez, she can’t read. She said every word wrong.’ And I’m like, ‘They’re right.’ So, I start reading out loud more and practicing and it helps me in the long run. So, sure, they hurt my feelings and sometimes I’m like, ‘Damn, what a bitch. I’m never going back in there,’ but I did,” she told the table.

Haddish has not been shy about discussing the adversity she’s faced while acting and auditioning in Hollywood. In 2018, she candidly told Variety for the magazine’s Power of Women feature that she thinks women need to talk about getting paid what they’re due.

“I think the reason why, a lot times, we don’t get paid the same as men do is because we don’t talk about it. I think we do need to talk about it,” she said, before adding that she asked actress Kate Hudson how much she’s gotten paid for specific jobs and that’s helped inform how much money she pursues.

“You know what they say? ‘A closed mouth don’t get fed.’ And a lot of times we don’t open our mouths because we don’t even really know what we’re supposed to get,” Haddish told Variety.

“So, that’s why I do the research. I ask around,” she added. “I’ve made friends with line producers that cut those checks, production managers, so I can be like, ‘So, on average, how much does a girl get paid for? How much does a guy get paid?’ OK, I’m gonna ask for the guy fee on this one.”