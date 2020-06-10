'I Know How They Feel': Tiffany Haddish Talks Of Her Pain At George Floyd's Memorial

Tiffany Haddish opened up on Tuesday about the pain she felt attending George Floyd’s memorial service in Minneapolis, saying that it felt as though she was mourning not only Floyd’s death, but the deaths of her own friends and others who have died at the hands of police.

In an interview on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” the actor and comedian shared some of the emotional weight she carried as she attended last Thursday’s service.

“But the thing that made me really want to be there is I have watched my friends be slaughtered by the police,” she told Meyers via video call. “I have watched people be murdered in front of me. And as a 13-year-old, 14-year-old girl, you know, and there was nothing I could do, except, ‘No, don’t do that!.’ Just yelling out. What does that do?”

“And so I wanted to be there in support of the family because I understand how they feel,” she added. “And being there was like being there for all my friends whose funerals I already went to, all my friends who passed away, all the people that I went to school with who’ve passed away, have been locked up for no reason just ’cause they can’t afford a good lawyer or, you know, accused of things that they didn’t do.”

She said the service left her feeling overwhelmed with a tremendous amount of pain, and she cried “not just for Floyd but for all of those people that passed away. All the tears that I ever wanted to cry were coming out.”

