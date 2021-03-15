Tiffany Haddish Finding Out She Won A Grammy Is Absolutely Priceless

Tiffany Haddish may have been the one to win a Grammy Award, but we’re all crying.
The comedian shared an emotional video on Twitter late on Sunday, just hours after she was awarded the Grammy for Best Comedy Album for her work on “Black Mitzvah.”
In the video, Haddish is filming “Kids Say the Darndest Things with Tiffany Haddish” and hears in her earpiece from a producer that she’s won the Grammy she was nominated for. She stops talking to the kids briefly, and tearfully asks: “Y’all serious? I really won?”
“You know a Black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986,” Haddish tells the kids, noting that Whoopi Goldberg was the last Black woman to win the award for “Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording.”
One child says she did know that, because she learned it during Black History Month.
Haddish goes on to use her win and reaction as a teaching moment: “Can I tell you why I’m crying? It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross, right? And it’s a lot of times that you feel like, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?’”
“And then you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can,” she goes on. “Against all odds, you just say, ‘You know what? I’m going to just put my best foot forward, and I’m going to give the world the best that I got.’ Right? Anything is possible.”
You can watch the entire tender moment above.
Congrats, Tiffany!