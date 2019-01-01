Tiffany Haddish Bombs During New Year's Eve Gig, Ends Up Drinking With Fans

Comedian Tiffany Haddish started off the New Year with a bomb, not a bang.
Haddish was hired to do stand-up at Miami’s James L. Knight Center, but the performance didn’t go off so well, according to The Root.
Her routine included jokes about her mom getting out of a mental institution and gripes about her family asking her for money, according to TMZ.
Witnesses said Haddish forgot some of her jokes and the ones she did remember weren’t getting the laughs she expected.
Folks at the show also expressed their opinions on Twitter.
The comedian apparently suspected things weren’t going well when she saw fans heading for the exit.
“This is weird for me,” Haddish said, according to The Root. “This is going to be on TMZ or whatever.”
She then opened a bottle of Ciroc and started drinking with the audience.
To her credit, Haddish was brutally honest about the gig in a Tuesday morning Twitter post.
You can see clips from the performance in the video below:
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story was accompanied by a photo that did not depict Tiffany Haddish.