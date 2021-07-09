Tiffany Haddish Made Shocking Sexual Confession To Nicolas Cage

They say confession is good for the soul, and it seems like it was also crucial to the working relationship between Tiffany Haddish and Nicolas Cage.

The two actors star in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” an action-comedy set for release next year, but Haddish admitted in a recent episode of “It’s Been A Minute” that she had to come clean with Cage in order to do the best job possible.

The actor told NPR’s Sam Sanders that Cage was unwittingly part of a watershed moment in her life. When Haddish was about 17, making out with her date in a movie theater while Cage’s film “Face/Off” played, she had her first orgasm, she said.

After she climaxed, Haddish recalled, she saw Cage on the screen, seemingly staring at her.

Flash forward two decades or so, and Haddish found herself on a film set with Cage, unable to get the memory out of her mind.

“So now I’m standing across from this man with those same big old eyeballs,” she told Sanders. “All I can think about is the guy that I went to the movies with and how we were making out and then that feeling, and then how weird I feel remembering this in front of him.”

Haddish said she hesitated to tell Cage her story because she worried he would find it “inappropriate” and hit her with a sexual harassment claim.

However, she ultimately decided to ’fess up after realizing her inner turmoil was affecting her working relationship with the actor.

“You could tell he was getting irritated, and I was like, ‘Look, I’m really intimidated by you, and I need to tell you something,’” she said. “‘I have to tell you this story, man, and once I tell you this story, it’ll be fine.’”

So Haddish told Cage about his role in what she called a “momentous moment” in her life and waited for his reaction.

“He laughed super hard,” she said. “He goes, ‘You know, my first wife saw me in a movie and she said she was going to marry me, and we ended up getting married.”’

Haddish said she responded, “Yeah well, I didn’t say that I was going to marry you, nor let you put your fingers anywhere on me, OK?’”

“I’m just letting you know that there’s a thought that’s been running through my mind, and it’s keeping me from doing my job. But now that I’ve told you, I think this is going to be just fine.’ And boom.”

You can watch Haddish’s complete interview below. Her comments on Cage start around the 10:30 mark.