Tiffany Haddish Would Stage A Bonkers Stunt If She Were Oscars Host

Meryl Streep and Susan Sarandon are going to want to hear this.

All Tiffany Haddish wants if she hosts the Oscars is big bucks, Jimmy Fallon at her side, and Meryl Streep and Susan Sarandon to twerk in a contest.

We’re thinking that assembling two of America’s greatest actors — Streep and Sarandon have 26 nominations and four victories between them — for a nationally televised shaking of the booty might not be the route to go, but the ceremony could use a new twist.

“It would be so much fun,” the “Black Mitzvah” comedian told host Fallon on a special post-football edition of “The Tonight Show” on Sunday.

Haddish lays it all out in the interview above.

