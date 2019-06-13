Tiffany Haddish Is Remarkable At Guessing Who's Tall And Short

Tiffany Haddish just discovered a second career in case that comedy and acting thing doesn’t work out: height-guessing.

OK, so maybe that wouldn’t earn her a lucrative living, but “The Last O.G.” star proved to be remarkably astute Wednesday in a game of “Taller or Shorter” on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Playing with actor Don Cheadle, Haddish made sharp assessments of people appearing to be of somewhat equal stature as they stood behind a barrier. She took into account their cheekbones, their eye movements and other factors in a near-perfect prediction rate.

Watch Haddish go to work above.