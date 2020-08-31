Tiffany Trump's 'Clueless' Attack On Joe Biden Backfires On Twitter

Tiffany Trump, one of President Donald Trump’s two daughters, took a swipe at former Vice President Joe Biden on Twitter on Monday.
But the nature of the attack on the Democratic presidential nominee struck her critics as more than a little ironic: She called him a liar.
Tiffany Trump, the only child of Donald Trump and second wife Marla Maples, tweeted:
The Washington Post’s “Fact Checker” column, which tracks Trump’s lies, found he crossed the 20,000 mark in July... or 12 false and misleading claims each day of his presidency.
Tiffany Trump spent much of the president’s first term out of the public eye, but last week she delivered a prime-time speech at the Republican National Convention.
Her tweet appears to be an indication she intends to remain politically vocal ― but critics on social media were quick to point out the hypocrisy in her attack, given her father’s record: