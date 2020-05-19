Tiffany Trump Graduates From Georgetown Law: 'We Did It!'

Tiffany Trump graduated from Georgetown University Law Center over the weekend without much pomp and circumstance due to the coronavirus pandemic. But President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter still got to celebrate on Instagram.

“We did it!” she wrote in her story.

Instagram

Georgetown Law’s traditional ceremony was canceled because of the pandemic. Trump received her degree virtually and marked her achievement electronically as well, fielding congratulations from boyfriend Michael Boulos.

“Congratulations Tiffy!” Boulos wrote in a note, shown with a collage of images in screen grabs posted by People and legal news site Above the Law. “You’ve come a long way to get to this point and after all the hard work and sleepless nights, you more than deserve it, it’s only the beginning now, love you honey and congrats again.”

Instagram

Trump also shared a Georgetown Law video in which students reminisced about their time at the school and faculty hailed them for a job well done, People noted.

Trump, 26, is the president’s third child and the only one he had with his second wife, Marla Maples.

Maples this month praised her daughter for finishing her studies. “I am so, so proud of my beautiful daughter as last night she finished her final law school exam! Hallelujah! The best Mother’s Day gift of all,” Maples wrote, as seen in the “Access” video at the top.

Georgetown Law announced Tiffany Trump’s admission in 2017. Her brother, Eric Trump, has an undergraduate degree from Georgetown, and her older sister Ivanka Trump went to Georgetown for two years before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.