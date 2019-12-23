Tiger 'Attacks' Young Boy At Zoo, Twitter Followers Roar

A viral video captured a determined tiger “attacking” a young boy at the Dublin Zoo as the child posed for a photo for his dad. Fortunately, the tiger’s pounce was thwarted by a wall of glass between the two mammals.

“Lunch Denied,” ABC News quipped in a tweet Monday. The 7-year-old boy’s father posted something similar on his social media after the zoo visit Sunday: “My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo.”

Some Twitter followers were fascinated by the clip, noting the tiger froze when the boy turned to look at the animal before instantly charging when the child turned back around for the photo.

But others were furious. They complained that the boy’s dad spotted the stalking tiger yet told his son to stay put for the video. The tiger could have been hurt hurling itself against the glass, they complained. Or the boy could have been killed had the glass broken, and then the tiger would have been put down, others noted.

LUNCH DENIED: One lucky little boy was saved from being a tiger's meal by a well-installed pane of glass. https://t.co/fDIwIvqhbN pic.twitter.com/E8tbR1fCQn — ABC News (@ABC) December 23, 2019

The tweet also triggered debate about zoos.

The boy’s dad, Rob Costello, conceded in an interview on Ireland TV RTE that he “kind of twigged that something was about to happen.” After the attack, his son “got a laugh — it didn’t particularly faze him,” he said. “I kind of laughed hysterically.”

Costello seemed nearly as torn about the event as Twitter followers. “As much as there’s a bit of a laugh, it is also quite sad as well. Obviously there’s great conservation that happens in zoos around the world. But they [the animals] are obviously captive as well, so you do have to consider that as well,” he told RTE.

This is why I don't like zoos. I'm all for animals living in their natural habitat. The parents had to see that Tiger coming. They should have removed him from in front of that glass. These animals are natural predators. There is nothing funny about this... — Sherry Jones #RESISTER (@sjr2009) December 23, 2019

Of course they did. When the kid turns back around after seeing the tiger stalking, the parents told him to "stay". I loathe people. — Enchanted Harlot (@darladarko) December 23, 2019

The last time I went to the zoo was in 2005 and I promised myself I would never take my children there again. It’s actually terribly cruel and the orangutans were looking at me like I should be freeing them. Never again 😥 — Extra Cream and Sugar 🇮🇪🦅🇮🇹 (@PhillyEaglesGrl) December 23, 2019

This is really awful and that you have posted this uncritically (or at all) is really bad.



Other dumb parents will attempt to put their kids in situations like this and while the kid will be fine, the Tiger (and other animals in Zoos) will not. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 23, 2019

One of these days this little game they play teasing the animals is going to backfire and ish is going to hit the fan when that glass breaks — Rez (@Loopthefox) December 23, 2019

This is quite dangerous for the tiger. There is a high risk of loosing teeth, fracturing jaw or other blunt force trauma injuries. — Nostra-Tomas (@No_Jimbo) December 23, 2019

Some big cats are instinctually primed to strike by prey that swivels around to check and looks away again. — Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) December 23, 2019

Not funny. If that glass broke, and that child killed, guaranteed the parents would sue the zoo and they’d put that tiger down for doing what tigers do. — Camille DeSantis (@C_DeSantis) December 23, 2019

Zoos conserve and educate. Bad parenting happens it's not the zoo's fault. — Suzy (@Suzy63152212) December 23, 2019

Love to see the classic stalking behavior. The kid looks, the tiger stops. Kid turns his back, tiger attacks — The Green Monster (@GreenMawnstah) December 23, 2019

Tigers shouldn’t be kept in captivity — CLO (@CloGrey175) December 23, 2019

Hilarious. A large, beautiful, wild animal in a cage for our entertainment. yay. — Margarita (@Blancanieve72) December 23, 2019

Some of you folks on this thread are super sensitive.. 😂😂😂 — Andrew Rinehart (@thelegend_2306) December 23, 2019