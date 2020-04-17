Just when you thought it couldn’t get any weirder, “Tiger King” reaches a new Lowe.

If you’ve seen “Tiger King,” you know the Netflix series introduces Jeff Lowe as the person who takes over the G.W. Zoo from Joe Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic. However, a bizarre viral conspiracy theory now holds that Lowe has another secret connection to the story ― as Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin’s first husband.

Before Baskin married her second husband Don Lewis, the man who went missing in 1997, she was married to another man, Michael Murdock. A side-by-side photo going around the internet claims that Jeff Lowe is actually Murdock, and that Baskin hired him to frame Joe Exotic.

Exotic is serving a 22-year prison sentence for charges that include a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.

Hear me out: Carol’s 1st husband is “Jeff Lowe” -con artist. He & Allan kill Don. Carol pays them money she inherits. Yrs later Jeff frames Joe for Carol, both get off, cover up yrs of coercing, they take down all the Tiger Kings & build the world’s biggest attraction by Winstar. pic.twitter.com/nZkatT9H7X — Haley Herzog (@HalesHerz) April 5, 2020

In a recent Reddit AMA, Lowe was asked about the theory, and he had a vulgar response, which you can see on Cameo:

Carole Baskin is not my type, and if I was stuck on a deserted island with only one woman, and it was Carole Baskin, I would fuck a coconut. So it would not be, it would not be Carole Baskin. I’ve seen the side-by-side pictures and I think they look as much, they look more like John Finlay and Joe Exotic’s love child. That’s a big negative on Carole Baskin and me.

In addition to Lowe’s denial, Exotic has been implicated in enough wrongdoing that it’s not like he really needs to be framed. During the Reddit Q and A, Lowe also claimed that Joe Exotic had “sexual relations” with animals in the park.

Lowe is no saint, either, supposedly wheeling tiger cubs around inside suitcases. That was just one of the things Reddit users trolled him about during the AMA.

Jeff Lowe did an AMA on Reddit and everyone just roasted him 😂 pic.twitter.com/LzD7zwiITQ — Andy Giles (@ahgiles7) April 15, 2020